COVID-19 outbreak: 43 deaths, 2,829 cases reported across country in 24 hours

(Karachi) At least 2,829 people contracted coronavirus infection while 43 more fell prey to the disease during 24 hours, as per statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

As per details, tests of 40,369 people were conducted while the figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 339,810.

So far, coronavirus disease has claimed lives of 7,985 people. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 395,185 cases were detected, including Sindh reporting 171,595, Punjab 118,511, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 46,877, Balochistan 17,101, Islamabad 29,782, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 6,682, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,637.

A total of 547,5508 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 2,186 corona patients admitted in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the NCOC was held in Islamabad today under the chair of Planning Minister Asad Umar. The meeting was apprised that the coronavirus situation in the country has reached all time high levels.

The officials stressed the need to take strict measures to contain spread of the virus.

Earlier, the NCOC issued a lockdown warning and called for better compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in wake of increase in the country's positivity rate, virus-related deaths and hospital admissions.

The forum noted that the positivity ratio had risen which is 40 percent higher while deaths were also increasing. It also noted that Peshawar, Hyderabad and Karachi have a higher positivity ratio along with other areas across the country.

The NCOC also launched a Whatsapp number for registration of COVID-19 related violations by the public..

As part of the service, people can report any violations related to COVID-19 SOPs like non wearing of mask, non-adherence to social distancing, over-crowding at public places etc.