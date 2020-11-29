AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Bilawal lashes out at ‘heartless’ PTI govt

Naveed Butt 29 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday lashed out at the “heartless” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for laying off over 4,500 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), and vowed to restore them once his party came into power.

In a tweet, Bilawal said, “The heartless government’s sacked 4500 workers of Pakistan Steel Mills. PPP will return each & everyone back to work. The land of this historical industrial asset belongs to the people of Sindh, we will not let the PTI get away with this economic murder. Sack Imran not workers.” Meanwhile, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “The decision of sacking employees with immediate effect under the guise of reducing financial burden on Pakistan's largest steel-making plant should be immediately taken back. We are going through a pandemic and taking away livelihoods should be the last thing that the government should be doing.

‘This decision reeks of ulterior motives...’: Sherry

“This decision reeks of ulterior motives as it is clear that the government wants to sell PSM. On one hand, the PM talks about reviving state institutions and on the other, his cabinet is taking such decisions. We are going through unprecedented times and firing people during this pandemic is cruel. The government should be focusing on providing relief instead.”

Sherry Rehman added, “Tabahi Sarkar has once again taken a U-turn from their promises. Instead of creating the 100 crore jobs they are taking away livelihoods at a time when food insecurity is the highest in Pakistan. We rank 88th out of the 107 countries in the 2020 Global Hunger Index.

“According to the IMF, close to 90 million people are expected to fall into extreme deprivation this year while Pakistan’s unemployment rate is expected to rise to 5.1%. It will be the highest level the country has faced in its at least 30 years. How can the federal government fire employees in a time of extreme inflation and unprecedented levels of unemployment?”

The PPP senator also said, “This abrupt, brutal and unethical move clearly reflects the federal government’s myopia and disregard for democratic norms and consultations. There are millions whose livelihood is indirectly connected to the Pakistan Steel Mills. It should have been discussed transparently and constructively with at least the stakeholders.?

"In the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report of 2020, the IMF projected Pakistan’s growth rate at only 1%, which is the lowest in the region. How is our economy improving again?"

“Privatizing institutions is not the solution as it is obvious that the government is doing it to hide its incompetence. Instead of providing relief and support, the federal government is adamant on firing employees in times of job uncertainty. The PPP rejects this move. The same incompetence has led to severe wheat and sugar shortages in the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Bilawal lashes out at ‘heartless’ PTI govt

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms over Iran dealings

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

Tough security for IIOJK first vote since semi-autonomy cancelled

MoITT finalises ‘Personal Data Protection Bill, 2020’

SNGPL seeks determination of transportation tariff

Locally-made items: Fawad opposes duty exemption on import

Most export markets hit by virus surge: MoF

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking

Sindh wheat scam: NAB launches inquiry

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.