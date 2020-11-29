AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Army ‘never pressured me’: PM

NNI Updated 29 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday he didn’t have to show resistance to army because it “never pressured me”.

“I would have shown resistance to the army had the army pressured me,” said PM Khan in an interview with a private television channel. “The army has never done any such thing over which I would show resistance.”

The premier said the government’s foreign policy was made by the PTI government. “We acted upon our manifesto,” said PM Khan. “For example, I had said that the solution to Afghanistan’s problem is not war but negotiations.”

Jahangir Khan Tareen is under investigation and he doesn’t hold any post in the party, said the premier.

“Action is being taken,” PM Khan told the television channel. “Jahangir was very close to me… he says he is innocent and allegations against him are false.” He added that his former close aide was “going through a difficult time”.

Naeem Bukhari, who was PM Khan’s lawyer in the Panama Leaks case, was appointed the chairman of PTV’s board a few days ago. The premier said, however, his appointment was made on merit and it had nothing to do with Bukhari’s relationship with him.

“Naeem Bukhari has been associated with PTV since the 1970s,” said PM Khan, adding that Bukhar has done several TV programmes for the state-run TV channel in the past 50 years. “Naeem Bukhari is not an executive but the chairman of the board,” he said, explaining that the board, which has yet to be constituted, will make the policies for state-run TV channel. In a recent interaction with media persons, Bukhari had said that PTV would not be airing the opposition’s stance “because it is government’s channel”.

But PM Khan said he disagrees with Bukhari because he thinks the PTV’s credibility will go down if it becomes the government’s mouthpiece.

“The opposition should be given time on PTV,” he added.

