Death of ‘ex-employee’: PSM clarification

KARACHI: Pakistan Steel Mills management on Saturday clarified that an ex-employee of PSM, Habibur Rehman, had retired in 2013 and had received all his outstanding dues.

The PSM management said Habibur Rahman was a cardiac patient, who was sick for the last many months. According to it, “Habib Sahib had a heart attack yesterday [Friday] which he could not recover from and breathed his last. He was resident of House no. B-629, Steel Town”. The PSM Management denied that Habibur Rahman was served with a retrenchment letter on Friday and said that it is totally baseless. The individual having retired from Pakistan Steel in 2013, it added.

According to PSM spokesman, “the Management joins the bereaved family in this hour of grief and will facilitate the deceased’s family, within the ambit of the rules”.—PR

