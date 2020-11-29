‘NHA App, Hamsafar App available for easy travel’

ISLAMABAD: A spokesman of the National Highways Authority has said that Pindi-Bhattian Toll Plaza was established in 2017, before coming into power of the present government, said a press release issued on Saturday.

Like other motorways, the toll plaza on this motorway (M-4) was set up for motorway users. The toll is used for providing safe and comfortable travelling to the people. The spokesman said, in 2019, on the desire of the people, the business community, and the elected representatives, timely relief was provided at M-4.

During the last two years, a wide-ranging campaign regarding E-tolling was run to make people aware about E-tolling. The spokesman further said, in order to facilitate the people, booths were increased at M-1, M-2, and M-9. Likewise, two new toll booths are being set up at Pindi-Bhattian Toll Plaza, so that travellers could be spared from rush of traffic. Continuing, he said, use of technology has started to reduce rush at the toll plaza and it is being extended to all other toll plazas.

He asked the media to cooperate for public awareness. He said, only the vehicles having M-Tag should use M-Tag lane. Construction of motorways from Peshawar to Sukkur has increased the volume of traffic at large and that people should use provided technology for their convenience. The NHA App and Hamsafar App of Motorway Police are also available for information and easy travel of the people, the spokesman added.—PR

