Incidents of robbery, snatching increase

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of various kinds of crimes including robbery, dacoity, and snatchings at gun point witnessed a significant increase in the federal capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city’s various police stations registered over 14 cases of robbery, dacoity, and snatchings at gunpoint, in which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees.

In the same period, auto thieves stole five vehicles from various parts of the city, while kidnappers abducted four people. Criminal activity was predominantly reported from within the limits of Bhara Kahu, Secretariat, Industrial Area, Ramana, Kohsar, and Khanna police stations.

During the last week, Kohsar police station registered one each case of robbery and dacoity.

Muhammad Fareed lodged a complaint with Kohsar police station that three unidentified armed persons broke into his jewellery shop and snatched gold ornament and cash worth Rs450 million.

Three gunmen came to the shop at around 1:15pm in the garb of customers, and looted gold and cash. Asif Ali informed Kohsar police station that accused, Thelma Tippanaa, a citizen of Philippines, stole cash, foreign currency, and gold ornaments of worth Rs100.15 million from his house.

In the same period, in Bhara Kahu two cases each of kidnapping and one case of snatching at gunpoint were reported.

Tajub Ahmed informed Bhara Kahu police station that accused, Sulman and Umer, kidnapped his wife. Another person lodged complaint with Bhara Kahu police station that unidentified persons kidnapped his sister.

Ahmed Bilal informed Bhara Kahu police station that accused, Ziauddin and others snatched cash and mobile worth Rs100,000 from him.

Similarly, one case of kidnapping and a case of robbery were reported to Secretariat police station. Sana Ullah informed the Secretariat police station that his employee stole a laptop worth Rs50,000 from his office.

Anila Begum registered a complaint with Secretariat police station that unknown persons kidnapped his seven years old son, Samiullah.

Industrial Area police station registered one case of pickpocket, and a case of car lifting during the last week. Sabgat Ullah lodged a complaint with Industrial Area police station that unknown persons stole cash and an I-Phone worth Rs3,000,000 from his pocket, when he was busy shopping. Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration MN-1580 belonging to Mustanser Sharif worth Rs450,000.

In the same period, Ramna police station registered one case of robbery and a case of auto theft.

Arif Bashir informed Ramna police station that unknown persons stole batteries from a mobile tower. Carjackers stole a car bearing registration number ACH-508 belonging to Fahad Zubair worth Rs3,000,000.

Similarly, Khanna police station registered one case of snatching at gunpoint and a case of murder.

Raheel Mazhar registered a complaint with Khanna police station that two armed persons riding a bike snatched I-phone from him worth Rs50,000 at gunpoint.

Muhammad Shaif informed Khanna police station that accused Majid and Azhar shot his wife dead.

During the last week, Koral, Lohi Bher, Bani Gala, Shehzad Town, and Golra police stations registered one case each of robbery, while Sabzi Mandi police station registered one case of motor vehicle theft.

