AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Incidents of robbery, snatching increase

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The incidents of various kinds of crimes including robbery, dacoity, and snatchings at gun point witnessed a significant increase in the federal capital during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city’s various police stations registered over 14 cases of robbery, dacoity, and snatchings at gunpoint, in which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees.

In the same period, auto thieves stole five vehicles from various parts of the city, while kidnappers abducted four people. Criminal activity was predominantly reported from within the limits of Bhara Kahu, Secretariat, Industrial Area, Ramana, Kohsar, and Khanna police stations.

During the last week, Kohsar police station registered one each case of robbery and dacoity.

Muhammad Fareed lodged a complaint with Kohsar police station that three unidentified armed persons broke into his jewellery shop and snatched gold ornament and cash worth Rs450 million.

Three gunmen came to the shop at around 1:15pm in the garb of customers, and looted gold and cash. Asif Ali informed Kohsar police station that accused, Thelma Tippanaa, a citizen of Philippines, stole cash, foreign currency, and gold ornaments of worth Rs100.15 million from his house.

In the same period, in Bhara Kahu two cases each of kidnapping and one case of snatching at gunpoint were reported.

Tajub Ahmed informed Bhara Kahu police station that accused, Sulman and Umer, kidnapped his wife. Another person lodged complaint with Bhara Kahu police station that unidentified persons kidnapped his sister.

Ahmed Bilal informed Bhara Kahu police station that accused, Ziauddin and others snatched cash and mobile worth Rs100,000 from him.

Similarly, one case of kidnapping and a case of robbery were reported to Secretariat police station. Sana Ullah informed the Secretariat police station that his employee stole a laptop worth Rs50,000 from his office.

Anila Begum registered a complaint with Secretariat police station that unknown persons kidnapped his seven years old son, Samiullah.

Industrial Area police station registered one case of pickpocket, and a case of car lifting during the last week. Sabgat Ullah lodged a complaint with Industrial Area police station that unknown persons stole cash and an I-Phone worth Rs3,000,000 from his pocket, when he was busy shopping. Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration MN-1580 belonging to Mustanser Sharif worth Rs450,000.

In the same period, Ramna police station registered one case of robbery and a case of auto theft.

Arif Bashir informed Ramna police station that unknown persons stole batteries from a mobile tower. Carjackers stole a car bearing registration number ACH-508 belonging to Fahad Zubair worth Rs3,000,000.

Similarly, Khanna police station registered one case of snatching at gunpoint and a case of murder.

Raheel Mazhar registered a complaint with Khanna police station that two armed persons riding a bike snatched I-phone from him worth Rs50,000 at gunpoint.

Muhammad Shaif informed Khanna police station that accused Majid and Azhar shot his wife dead.

During the last week, Koral, Lohi Bher, Bani Gala, Shehzad Town, and Golra police stations registered one case each of robbery, while Sabzi Mandi police station registered one case of motor vehicle theft.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Incidents of robbery, snatching increase

Bilawal lashes out at ‘heartless’ PTI govt

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms over Iran dealings

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

Tough security for IIOJK first vote since semi-autonomy cancelled

MoITT finalises ‘Personal Data Protection Bill, 2020’

SNGPL seeks determination of transportation tariff

Locally-made items: Fawad opposes duty exemption on import

Most export markets hit by virus surge: MoF

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking

Sindh wheat scam: NAB launches inquiry

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.