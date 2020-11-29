AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Pakistan

Eight killed over land dispute in Swabi

SWABI: Eight people lost their lives over a land dispute in Chota Lahore area of Swabi on Saturday. According to ...
INP 29 Nov 2020

SWABI: Eight people lost their lives over a land dispute in Chota Lahore area of Swabi on Saturday.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO), a jirga was held to resolve a property dispute between the two sides at the residence of a former MPA. Tensions flared up and led to a shootout between the two sides, resulting in the deaths of six people, while two others got injured.—INP

