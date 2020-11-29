Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the preceding week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed a reduction in sugar prices, which declined from Rs5,050 per 50kg bag to Rs4,350 per bag, a reduction of Rs40 per 15kg bag of wheat flour which declined to Rs920 per 15kg bag (ex-mill price), and in retail is being sold at Rs960 against Rs1,000 per bag.

Sugar in retail is still being sold over Rs100 per kg mark, despite a significant reduction, traders taking the plea that they have old stocks, while the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) weekly data on Sensitive Price Index (SPI) released the other day claimed that sugar was being sold at Rs94 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS has claimed 20kg wheat flour is being sold at Rs979.22 but in market 15kg wheat flour bag is available at Rs960 or Rs64 per kg, reflecting 20kg wheat flour price at Rs1,280.

While government sponsored 20kg wheat flour bag price has witnessed no change which is available at Rs860 per bag but not available on majority of the outlets as well as not being purchased by the consumers due to substandard quality.

Tomato price went up from Rs1,700 per 13kg basket to Rs1,850 per basket, which in retail are being sold at Rs140 per kg against Rs125 per kg, which is also higher than the prices claimed by the PBS of Rs133.49 per kg.

Onion price went down from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs65-70 per kg against Rs80 per kg, which is almost similar to the rates claimed by the PBS, potato price remained stable at Rs400 per 5kg and in retail are being sold at Rs90 per kg, which is also higher than the price mentioned by the PBS of Rs80.01 per kg.

The survey noted an increase in chicken price, which jumped to Rs8,600 per 40kg from Rs8,400 per 40kg, and in retail is being sold at Rs235 per kg against Rs225 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs380-390 per kg against Rs360 per kg.

Eggs price also went up from 5,040 per carton to Rs5,200 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs180-185 per dozen against Rs170-180 per dozen.

While Lipton Yellow Label half kg pack price remained stable at Rs560 per pack. No changes were witnessed in the prices of ghee and cooking oil as b-grade ghee/cooking oil in wholesale market is available at Rs2,880 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs190 per 900gram pack.

While best quality ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed no change as good quality ghee/cooking oil is available at Rs260 per litre.

Rice prices also remained stable as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs4,050 per 25kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180-200 per kg, while normal quality basmati rice per 25kg bag is available at Rs3,600, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-160 per kg.

Prices of all the pulses during the week remained stable as moong is available at Rs9,400 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg, mash at Rs9,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg, lentil gram at Rs5,150 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150 per kg, best quality bean lentil at Rs9,300 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg, masoor at Rs4,800 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg, and whole gram at Rs4,800 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs140 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in milk prices, during the week under review as packed milk prices including Nestle milk pack and Olpers are being sold at Rs40 per 200ml pack. Spices price is stable at Rs75 per 50 gram pack, while red powder chillies price decreased from Rs850 per kg to Rs750 per kg, and turmeric powder price from Rs380 per kg to Rs300 per kg.

Spinach price is stable at Rs20 per bundle, and peas price went further down from Rs700 per 5kg to Rs550 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs130 per kg against Rs160 per kg.

Ginger prices in wholesale market went down Rs2,700 per 5kg to Rs2,300 per 5kg, while in retail is being sold at Rs600 per kg against Rs650 per kg.

Garlic prices are stable at Rs850 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs200 per kg, cauliflower price went up from Rs225 per 5kg to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs60-65 per kg against Rs55 per kg, cabbage price went up from Rs400 per 5kg to Rs430 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs110 per kg against Rs95-100 per kg. Bitter gourd price jumped from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs400 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs90-95 per kg, okra price went up from Rs330 per 5kg to Rs380 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs85-95 per kg, peas price went down from Rs550 per 5kg to Rs500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs120 per kg against Rs140 per kg, carrot price went up from Rs300 per 5kg to Rs325 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs-70-75 per kg.

