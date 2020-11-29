Winter season: Maximum demand reduced by half on Lesco system

LAHORE: Maximum electricity demand has reduced by half to 2400 megawatt with the start of winter season on the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) system against 4805 megawatt in summer, recording a drop of 50 percent, especially due to the fading out of the load of air conditioners from the system.

Chief Executive Officer of LESCO Mujahid Pervaz Chattah said the maximum load of air conditioners is recorded as 1500 megawatt during summer, which has been totally faded out with the start of winter.

Also, he added, the domestic load has reduced to 1340 megawatt against 2105 megawatt in summer. Interestingly, the industrial load has also reduced marginally to 1000 megawatt against 1100 megawatt in summer. So far as the agriculture load is concerned, it has also reduced to 60 megawatt against 100 megawatt in summer.

According to him, the industrial load has a fixed impact on the system but the present initiative of offering subsidized rate of electricity in case the industrial consumption is high comparing to the previous year, the industrial growth is likely to take a push in the country, leading to increase in industrial consumption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020