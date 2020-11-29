CM vows to overcome Covid-19 second wave with public support

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will overcome the recent wave of the Covid-17 pandemic with the people’s support. “Previous regimes ignored the health sector as the same had never been in their priorities,” Buzdar said.

He said “Issuing statements cannot serve ailing humanity but by standing beside the people in their time of trial is real service.” The CM said that the government is taking measures to control the corona pandemic and will strictly implement corona SOPs and legal action will be taken in the case of violation.

On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar, the second phase of “Naya Pakistan Manzalien Asaan Programme” has launched and under this programme, 1076 km long carpeted roads would be constructed in the remote rural areas at a cost of Rs.14 billion.

The CM said that the construction of roads in rural areas will help farmers to take their produces to the markets easily and timely. In the first phase of this programme, 1236km long roads were constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs. 15 billion. Special funds will also be allocated for this programme in the next fiscal year, he concluded.

Talking to elected representatives including MNAs Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Umer Aslam and PTI ticket holder Ibrar-ul-Haq, the CM said that journey of development and progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that development work in the backward areas as well as in their constituencies will be completed on a priority basis.

He directed that elected representatives should make a close liaison with the people of their constituencies and leave no stone unturned for solving their problems.

He maintained that PDM is an alliance of rejected elements and they have no agenda. This gang is hatching conspiracies for the sake of power. Public gatherings will not affect the government but legal action will be taken on the violation of corona SOPs, he said.

