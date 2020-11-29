AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

CM vows to overcome Covid-19 second wave with public support

Muhammad Saleem 29 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will overcome the recent wave of the Covid-17 pandemic with the people’s support. “Previous regimes ignored the health sector as the same had never been in their priorities,” Buzdar said.

He said “Issuing statements cannot serve ailing humanity but by standing beside the people in their time of trial is real service.” The CM said that the government is taking measures to control the corona pandemic and will strictly implement corona SOPs and legal action will be taken in the case of violation.

On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar, the second phase of “Naya Pakistan Manzalien Asaan Programme” has launched and under this programme, 1076 km long carpeted roads would be constructed in the remote rural areas at a cost of Rs.14 billion.

The CM said that the construction of roads in rural areas will help farmers to take their produces to the markets easily and timely. In the first phase of this programme, 1236km long roads were constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs. 15 billion. Special funds will also be allocated for this programme in the next fiscal year, he concluded.

Talking to elected representatives including MNAs Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Umer Aslam and PTI ticket holder Ibrar-ul-Haq, the CM said that journey of development and progress will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that development work in the backward areas as well as in their constituencies will be completed on a priority basis.

He directed that elected representatives should make a close liaison with the people of their constituencies and leave no stone unturned for solving their problems.

He maintained that PDM is an alliance of rejected elements and they have no agenda. This gang is hatching conspiracies for the sake of power. Public gatherings will not affect the government but legal action will be taken on the violation of corona SOPs, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

CM vows to overcome Covid-19 second wave with public support

Bilawal lashes out at ‘heartless’ PTI govt

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms over Iran dealings

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

Tough security for IIOJK first vote since semi-autonomy cancelled

MoITT finalises ‘Personal Data Protection Bill, 2020’

SNGPL seeks determination of transportation tariff

Locally-made items: Fawad opposes duty exemption on import

Most export markets hit by virus surge: MoF

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking

Sindh wheat scam: NAB launches inquiry

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.