PML-N’s MPA joins PML-Q

LAHORE: Former PML-N MPA from Vehari Farah Manzoor Baloch Rind called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema here on Saturday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

Pir Haroon Shah Khagga, Pir Salman Shah Khagga, Ghazanfar Ilyas Bandesha, Amjad Khan, Chaudhry Tanveer Sindhu, Abu Bakar Sindhu and Mujahid Zahid were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on the occasion that the aim of our politics is to remove the deprivations of South Punjab and solve the problems of the people. Special packages were given to remove the deprivations of South Punjab in our time, he said.

He said that the process of reorganization of the party was underway in South Punjab which would make the party active and the workers with the spirit of public service would be brought forward.

Farah Manzoor Baloch Rind said that he has joined the PML-Q after inspiring by the leadership skills of the Chaudhry brothers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020