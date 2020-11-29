7500kg of poppy seized

KARACHI: Sindh Excise department on Saturday claimed to have seized 7500 kg of poppy from a truck at Rohri checkpost.

According to details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were transporting substantial quantities of drugs to Karachi from Sukkur.

Reacting on this information, Sindh Excise police mounted stiff vigilance that led the interception of a said vehicle at Rohri checkpost.

During the search, Sindh Excise police recovered 7500 kg of poppy, which was used in making opium, from a truck (SEA-597).

The Excise police have arrested two accused and a case has been registered against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020