Nov 29, 2020
Pakistan

Containing coronavirus: Ulema assure govt of support

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Ulema and Mashaikh of different schools of thought assured the Punjab government of their full support for containing the spread of the coronavirus, saying that the “Jihad” against the pandemic from mosques would continue.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan and Punjab chief secretary met the Ulema of different sects at the Darbar Hall in the Civil Secretariat.

The provincial minister said that the government needed the cooperation and advice of religious scholars in implementing the SOPs for the prevention of the coronavirus.

He said that during the first wave of the pandemic, the guidance and cooperation of the Ulema had helped in curbing the spread of the virus for which the provincial government was thankful to them.

He said that Covid-19 was spreading fast again due to people’s lack of cooperation in following the SOPs.

The chief secretary said that the religious scholars should implement SOPs in the mosques and raise awareness among the people about social distancing and the use of masks.

