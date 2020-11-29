AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Nov 29, 2020
Pakistan

‘PDM to hold rally in Multan at any cost’

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2020

LAHORE: President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement would hold a public rally on 30th November at any cost.

He said that the event has a special importance for PPP as it is set to mark its foundation day on 30th November, adding that the decision of Asifa Bhutto to address the rally has been taken in this background.

Otherwise, he said, Bilawal could address the rally online like he did in Quetta.

He said the PPP South Punjab workers had carried out a rally from Clock Tower square to Qasim Bagh.

He said some 5000 party workers had attended the rally, which was led by Ali Musa Gilani and Ali Haider Gilani, sons of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani.

According to him, PPP South Punjab workers have taken charge of the venue to finalize the arrangements for November 30 PDM rally.

He said thousands of party workers had crossed over the barriers installed by the district administration to stop them from entering the venue.

He said party workers have also organized welcoming camps at the venue.

He said leadership of PDM parties has started arriving Multan to attend pre-rally meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sanaullah and other important leaders attended a meeting at the residence of Yusuf Raza Gilani to finalize the arrangements, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

