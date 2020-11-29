AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Opinion

‘Economic satire: episode IV: Money in the bank’

Savera Wasim 29 Nov 2020

Not only is Business Recorder op-ed writer Bakhtiyar Kazmi prolific, he’s widely considered an accomplished economist. That he has the ability to look at bigger picture is a fact. In his ongoing series for the newspaper titled “Economic Satire”, he has been discussing a slew of issues of economics and finance in a highly meaningful and effective manner. In the part IV of his series, he writes, among other things, that “So why, exactly, is it that workers’ remittances went up?” Fatman directed this question towards the Assistant. “Ignore conjectures; any evidence that it had to do with any government policy? Or, beyond correlation, what is the evidence that restrictions on travelling due to the pandemic affected Hundi. Or where is the evidence that those having lost their jobs are sending their savings home?”

The fiscal and monetary managers of the country are required to look into what Kazmi has been trying to communicate to them in particular. They must do it because policymaking and success of policies is dependent upon broad-based discussions and formal and informal inputs.

SAVERA WASIM (KARACHI)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Savera Wasim

‘Economic satire: episode IV: Money in the bank’

Bilawal lashes out at ‘heartless’ PTI govt

US sanctions Chinese, Russian firms over Iran dealings

US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any ‘threats’

Tough security for IIOJK first vote since semi-autonomy cancelled

MoITT finalises ‘Personal Data Protection Bill, 2020’

SNGPL seeks determination of transportation tariff

Locally-made items: Fawad opposes duty exemption on import

Most export markets hit by virus surge: MoF

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking

Sindh wheat scam: NAB launches inquiry

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.