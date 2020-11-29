Gold prices drop further

KARACHI: Gold on Saturday fell by Rs 800 per tola on the local market, traders said.

The fresh fall pulled down the yellow metal value to Rs 110,000 per tola. Price of gold per 10 grams also slumped by Rs 686 to Rs94703 on the local market.

The world market also saw a fall of $20 to $1787 per ounce.

Silver was selling for Rs1180 per tola; Rs1011.65 per 10 grams, and $22.70 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020