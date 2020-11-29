AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
14 more succumb to Covid-19, 1,389 new cases emerge

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2020

KARACHI: As many as 14 more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,911 and 1,389 new cases emerged when 9,072 samples were tested raising the tally to 171,595.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday. He added that 14 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 2,911 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 9,072 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,389 cases that constituted 15.3 percent current detection rate which was the highest during the second wave. He added that so far 1,961,855 tests have been conducted against which 171,595 cases were diagnosed, of them 88 per cent or 150,765 patients have recovered, including 1650 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,919 patients were under treatment; of them 17,141 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centres and 765 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 681 patients was stated to be critical, including 61 shifted to ventilators.

Shah said that out of 1389 new cases, 1101 have been detected from Karachi, including 483 from South, 272 East, 122 each from Central and Korangi, 71 Malir, and 31 from district West.

The chief minister urged people of the province to observe SOPs strictly.

