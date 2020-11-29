AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Kamal slams retrenchment of PSM employees

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Mustafa Kamal on Saturday criticized retrenchment of 4500 employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and declared his support for fair demands of PSM employees.

He described the retrenchment of PSM employees a big U-turn on part of federal government which came to power on the slogan of giving jobs to people of the country.

“Neither steps have been taken on government level nor support has been given to private sector to create the job opportunities,” he stated this while reacting to retrenchment of PSM employees.

He recalled that Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had promised to resign over injustice to PSM employees but now termination letters have been sent to employees overnight, which resulted into death of an employee. “This is not a natural death but murder and federal government is responsible for it,” Kamal felt.

He called for a grand national dialogue as confrontation between government and opposition is ruining the institutions.

He declared his full support to fair demands of employees of PSM and also urged government to pave the way for grand national dialogue by talking with the opposition.

“This will set the direction for all institutions at national level, which can take them in right direction,” he believed.

