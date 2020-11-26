Six major generals promoted to rank of lieutenant general

ISLAMABAD: Six major generals of the Pakistan Army including former director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general. According to the military spokesperson, Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar, the approval for promotions was given in a promotion board meeting held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Those promoted include former DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major General Akhtar Nawaz, Major General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Major General Sarfraz Ali and Major General Muhammad Ali, the DG ISPR stated in a tweet.

The Army also announced new postings and appointments among the top brass.

Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum was appointed Commander Karachi Corps. Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz was appointed Lahore Corps Commander and Lt Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf was appointed commander Multan Corps – one of the military’s premier strike corps.

Lt Gen Khalid Zia was appointed as Bahawalpur Corps Commander. Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali was appointed Commander Southern Command, encompassing Balochistan and other southern parts of the country.

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali was appointed as the new commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC).

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor was posted as the new Inspector General Communication and Information Technology.

Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan was posted as Inspector General Training and Evaluation and Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat was posted as the new military secretary.

Lt Gen Majid Ehsan was posted as Inspector General Arms.

In June, Nigar Johar became Pakistan's first female officer to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general. In a tweet, the ISPR said that the officer had also been appointed as the first female Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020