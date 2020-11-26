President calls for digitilization of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that it was essential to incorporate information technology (IT) into both Houses of Parliament that would enhance its efficiency, and would help establish effective monitoring and control system over legislative business. The president said that there was a need for digitalization of Parliament to ensure efficient secretariat and committee management as well as decision making.

The president said this while chairing a meeting on President’s Initiative for Cyber-Efficient Parliament, at the Parliament House, on Wednesday. The president was briefed about the initiatives taken by the relevant organisations for automation of Parliament.

He asked the concerned stakeholders to take steps for digitalisation of Parliament by June 2021. President calls for digitalization of Parliament

The meeting was attended by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Minister for IT and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Aminul Haq, Secretary IT&T Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary Senate Syed Pervez Abbas, Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain, and Executive Director National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020