PM ready to talk with opposition except NRO, NAB cases: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to talk with opposition on every issue except National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.

“The doors of negotiations never be closed among political parties”, he expressed his hope while talking to journalists here.

“Imran Khan is not going anywhere due to opponents public gatherings, and government will complete its five year tenure” said the Railways Minister.

Public meetings will only cause the spread of coronavirus and will have no effect on government, he warned.

The nation understood that these meetings have no outcomes that will eventually lead opposition to the blind alley, he said.

The anti-state narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders could not diminish peoples’ love for Pakistan Army whose brave soldiers were rendering matchless sacrifices to defend their motherland, he observed.

He said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had stated several times that military was standing by every democratic government.

Sheikh Rasheed said the opposition was threatening the government of protest over alleged rigging in the recently held general election in GB whose total vote was less than his constituency in Rawalpindi.

He said the people of GB have rejected the other parties and chose the Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf and independent candidates during elections.

Earlier, the Minister expressed grief over the sad demise of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and prayed for the departed soul.