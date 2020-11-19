Public gatherings in the midst of Covid-19

The government has decided not to allow any public meetings following rapid, four-time increase in the coronavirus cases in the country and the death toll climbing to 25 per day. The opposition parties, however, have rejected the government ban on public gatherings, announcing that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the multi-party alliance of opposition parties, will hold all of its rallies that it has already planned.

This development clearly indicates an alarming surge in political temperature in the country. The situation underscores the need for a dialogue between the government and opposition parties on the growing challenge of Covid-19 in the larger interest of the country and its people. It is needless to say that there has to be an approach based on broad consensus to the situation.

QASIM KHAN (PESHAWAR)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020