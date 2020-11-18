AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Senator McConnell reiterates that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power

  • On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell being faced with questions pertaining to the government's transition process towards a Biden Administration, stated that a transfer of power will happen on time.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Nov 2020

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell being faced with questions pertaining to the government's transition process towards a Biden Administration, stated that a transfer of power will happen on time.

In a press conference, Senator McConnell stated that "We are going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one. What we all say about it is frankly irrelevant [...] all of it will happen right on time, and we will swear in the next administration on January 20".

The Senator was pressed by reporters as to whether the General Services Administration (GSA) should certify the election result and permit President-elect Biden to initiate his transition process, which would give him and his team access to federal resources and the ability to coordinate with federal officials - to which the McConnell stated that it is up to the courts to settle the election disputes and the states to certify the votes.

Like many other Republican lawmakers, Senator McConnell has yet to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the election, while President Trump's legal team is locked in a plethora of legal battles in key battleground states where he alleges that the election was "stolen" or "rigged"; to which there is still no conclusive evidence.

McConnell articulated that "of course" there will be a peaceful transfer of power, and that the process would be orderly and done by the stipulated deadline on the 20th of January 2021 - adding that "The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792".

Senator McConnell reiterates that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters