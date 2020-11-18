Senator McConnell reiterates that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell being faced with questions pertaining to the government's transition process towards a Biden Administration, stated that a transfer of power will happen on time.

In a press conference, Senator McConnell stated that "We are going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one. What we all say about it is frankly irrelevant [...] all of it will happen right on time, and we will swear in the next administration on January 20".

The Senator was pressed by reporters as to whether the General Services Administration (GSA) should certify the election result and permit President-elect Biden to initiate his transition process, which would give him and his team access to federal resources and the ability to coordinate with federal officials - to which the McConnell stated that it is up to the courts to settle the election disputes and the states to certify the votes.

Like many other Republican lawmakers, Senator McConnell has yet to acknowledge that President-elect Biden won the election, while President Trump's legal team is locked in a plethora of legal battles in key battleground states where he alleges that the election was "stolen" or "rigged"; to which there is still no conclusive evidence.

McConnell articulated that "of course" there will be a peaceful transfer of power, and that the process would be orderly and done by the stipulated deadline on the 20th of January 2021 - adding that "The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792".