Michigan county Board of Canvassers unanimously certify election results

On Tuesday, the board of canvassers in Michigan's largest county voted to unanimously certify the election results after initially being deadlocked in a party-line vote.

The office of Michigan's Secretary of State confirmed that the Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted by a 4-0 margin the certify the results of the election, which voted with a heavy Democratic-tilt, requesting the state's top election official to investigate any legitimate claims of voter fraud and discrepancies in the tallies.

This unanimous decision marked a complete 180-degree-turn from the early hours of Tuesday, when the panel's two Republican canvassers voted against certifying the election; sparking intense celebrations from the GOP and drawing the ire of the Democrats, who stated that it was simply "delaying the inevitable".

President-elect Joe Biden current holds a lead of nearly 150,000 votes over President Trump in Michigan, with a whopping 40-point lead in Wayne County. The county board's reversal is yet another setback for the Trump Campaign and the Republican Party, as they have aggressively peddled a narrative pertaining to widespread voter fraud and electoral irregularities, despite lacking any tangible evidence to back their claims.

Democrats hailed this reversal, with the Michigan Democratic spokesperson issuing a statement that "We applaud this decision and are thrilled that the voices of over 800,000 Wayne County voters have been heard and their votes have been properly counted. We were reminded tonight about the importance of speaking up and speaking out. We are deeply thankful to all of you that took the time to share your story tonight. You made a difference".