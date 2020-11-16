Trump supporters flock to Washington, as violence erupts

In a perceivable display of rejuvenated populist support, thousands of Trump supporters held a rally in Washington on Saturday, protesting the results of the Presidential Election; the aftermath of which was aggravated by false claims of voter fraud.

While the protests began in an orderly manner, even earning a brief drive-by from the President himself, they quickly descended into violence as the night progressed, with counter-protestors and Trump supporters openly clashing in the streets. Later on in the day, more than 40 men allegedly identified themselves as the members of the Proud Boys, an extremist right-wing organization.

The police arrested 20 people, including four individuals on gun-related charges.

These protests fanned out as the last two states of the election were finally called - with President-elect Biden winning Georgia to secure a total of 306 electoral votes, while incumbent President Trump won from North Carolina to settle his tally at 232 electoral votes.

On Twitter, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered an exaggerated assessment of the event, calling the protests the "Million MAGA March", in an attempt to heighten the President's popularity amidst a bitter legal battle to recount the votes.