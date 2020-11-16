AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
DCL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.71%)
EFERT 67.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
HBL 131.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUBC 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.71%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.59%)
LOTCHEM 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.54%)
MLCF 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.31%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PIOC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.54%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
PPL 86.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PSO 195.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.59%)
SNGP 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
STPL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.16%)
TRG 52.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
BR100 4,198 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (0.06%)
BR30 21,237 Increased By ▲ 25.63 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By ▼ -105.36 (-0.26%)
KSE30 17,007 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Trump supporters flock to Washington, as violence erupts

  • Thousands of Trump supporters held a rally in Washington on Saturday, protesting the results of the Presidential Election; the aftermath of which was aggravated by false claims of voter fraud.
BR Web Desk 16 Nov 2020

In a perceivable display of rejuvenated populist support, thousands of Trump supporters held a rally in Washington on Saturday, protesting the results of the Presidential Election; the aftermath of which was aggravated by false claims of voter fraud.

While the protests began in an orderly manner, even earning a brief drive-by from the President himself, they quickly descended into violence as the night progressed, with counter-protestors and Trump supporters openly clashing in the streets. Later on in the day, more than 40 men allegedly identified themselves as the members of the Proud Boys, an extremist right-wing organization.

The police arrested 20 people, including four individuals on gun-related charges.

These protests fanned out as the last two states of the election were finally called - with President-elect Biden winning Georgia to secure a total of 306 electoral votes, while incumbent President Trump won from North Carolina to settle his tally at 232 electoral votes.

On Twitter, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered an exaggerated assessment of the event, calling the protests the "Million MAGA March", in an attempt to heighten the President's popularity amidst a bitter legal battle to recount the votes.

Trump supporters flock to Washington, as violence erupts

Pakistan has become 'self-sufficient' in manufacturing COVID-19 related equipment

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI ahead of other parties with 10 seats

Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

Court indicts former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

'One heck of a ride': SpaceX launches astronauts into space

'Polls rigged': Gilgit Baltistan govt rejects PML-N's allegations

No decision made on closure of schools: Punjab education minister

Change of tactics: Pak Army gives befitting response, killing five Indian soldiers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters