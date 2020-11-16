AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Afghanistan 'strongly rejects' Pakistan's claims on use of Afghan territory against it

  • It called for the appointment of an internationally competent delegation by the UNSC to examine the claims of the esteemed government of Pakistan seriously and responsibly.
Aisha Mahmood 16 Nov 2020

Strongly rejecting Pakistan's claims that its territory is being used against Pakistan, Afghanistan has said that as a major victim of terrorism, it is committed to a policy of combating all forms of terrorism, without discrimination around the world.

In a press release by the foreign ministry, Afghanistan also rejected Malik Faridoon Khan Mohmand, one of the tribal leaders of Nangarhar province, involvement in the terrorist attacks on the Peshawar Agricultural University. The press release stated that there is no evidence of the tribal leader's involvement.

The statement further said that Afghanistan will never allow its territory to be used for destructive activities against other countries and will continue to coordinate global efforts to jointly fight terrorism.

The statement further said that it welcomes the cooperation of all countries of the region, including Pakistan in bilateral and multilateral cooperation formats.

"Afghanistan also reiterates its call for the appointment of an internationally competent delegation by the United Nations Security Council in accordance with the resolutions of the General Assembly and the United Nations Security Council in connection with the fight against terrorism to clarify the facts about the terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and its causes and examine the claims of the esteemed government of Pakistan seriously and responsibly," the press release said.

In a presser on Saturday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi unveiled a dossier containing irrefutable evidence of India's sponsorship of terrorism in the country.

The DG ISPR said that Indian embassies and consulates along the Pak-Afghan border were functioning as hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan. He said RAW had hired three facilitators for planning the attack on Agricultural University including Faridoon who was also involved in the planning of Army Public School (APS) attack.

"Faridoon soon after the APS attack, went to Indian Consulate in Jalalabad to celebrate. He also visited India for medical treatment in 2017 where he remained admitted in Primus Hospital," the DG ISPR said presenting pictures.

The DG ISPR further said that

