DURUZHBA-V: Pakistan, Russian forces practice drills for hostage rescue, search operations: ISPR
(Karachi) Pakistan and Russian forces are practicing drills for hostage rescue and search operations as part of Druzhba-V, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Sunday.
The ISPR stated, "Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces practicing drills & procedures for hostage rescue, cordon & search operations, heli rappelling and sky diving as part of #DRUZHBA-V."
The Pakistan Armed Forces and a contingent of Russian Federation Special Forces joined hands for a two-week counterterrorism exercise, "Druzhba-V". The opening ceremony of "Druzhba-V" was held at Tarbela on November 8.
The joint exercises are seen as another step in growing military-to-military cooperation, indicating steady growth in the relationship between the two countries, whose ties had been marred by Cold War rivalry for decades.
Pak-Russia joint military exercises DRUZHBA (friendship) are held every year. The exercises started in 2016, and include aspects of counter-terrorism and special operations.