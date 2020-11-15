AVN 63.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 132.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 67.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 43.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 131.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 97.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 89.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.42%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 196.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

DURUZHBA-V: Pakistan, Russian forces practice drills for hostage rescue, search operations: ISPR

  • The joint exercises are seen as another step in growing military-to-military cooperation, indicating steady growth in the relationship between the two countries, whose ties had been marred by Cold War rivalry for decades
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Nov 2020

(Karachi) Pakistan and Russian forces are practicing drills for hostage rescue and search operations as part of Druzhba-V, a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Sunday.

The ISPR stated, "Pakistan - Russian Federation Special Forces practicing drills & procedures for hostage rescue, cordon & search operations, heli rappelling and sky diving as part of #DRUZHBA-V."

The Pakistan Armed Forces and a contingent of Russian Federation Special Forces joined hands for a two-week counterterrorism exercise, "Druzhba-V". The opening ceremony of "Druzhba-V" was held at Tarbela on November 8.

The joint exercises are seen as another step in growing military-to-military cooperation, indicating steady growth in the relationship between the two countries, whose ties had been marred by Cold War rivalry for decades.

Pak-Russia joint military exercises DRUZHBA (friendship) are held every year. The exercises started in 2016, and include aspects of counter-terrorism and special operations.

ISPR Duruzhba V

DURUZHBA-V: Pakistan, Russian forces practice drills for hostage rescue, search operations: ISPR

G-B Legislative Assembly elections: PTI leads

Nawaz Sharif's return: Government writes letter to British govt: Qureshi

Sugar crisis probe: FIA lodges FIRs against Tareen, Shehbaz

Prices of petrol and diesel slashed

Dawood leaves for Kabul today to discuss APTTA

Pakistan gets $370 million syndicated loan

KE's issues: Centre seeks time for submitting 'viable' solution to SC

Trump concedes 'nothing' on election

UAE widens 10-year residency 'golden' visa eligibility

Comparison with last PML-N govt: PTI govt incurs 48pc less external liabilities: Finance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters