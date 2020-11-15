AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
Disinfection drive: Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home Pak Ltd partners with IBA

15 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home Pakistan Limited has partnered with several educational institutes and hospitals including the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) to help disinfect the premises to ensure safety of students and the people of Pakistan.

Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home Pakistan Limited, makers of Harpic and Robin Bleach, continue to protect the country against COVID-19 through their ongoing disinfection drive.

To achieve their vision of a cleaner and safer Pakistan, RB has partnered with several educational institutes and hospitals to help disinfect the premises to ensure safety of students and the people of Pakistan. This collaboration marks a total of 79 places disinfected by Robin Bleach, including 65 education institutions and 14 hospitals.

Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA said, "As the year end, the threat of COVID-19 is still looming on our heads. It is unfortunate how the pandemic affected the academic year for students. Robin's effort of disinfecting public spaces especially educational institutes is a great step in ensuring that our students are safe and can get back to their normal academic lives."

Pledging resources towards disinfecting public spaces, RB earlier announced a collaboration with the Government's frontline organization, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as part of which, NDMA helped the company to identify and conduct disinfection at various locations. To maintain effectiveness of the disinfection process, RB has used state of the art equipment and its high-quality disinfection brand, Robin Bleach.-PR

