AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BOP 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
CHCC 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
DCL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 107.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.57%)
EFERT 67.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
FFL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HBL 131.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.14%)
HUBC 81.34 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.41%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
KEL 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.56%)
LOTCHEM 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
MLCF 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
OGDC 97.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.74%)
PIOC 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.94%)
POWER 10.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PSO 196.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.11%)
SNGP 47.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 53.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,212 Decreased By ▼ -58.93 (-0.28%)
KSE100 40,610 Increased By ▲ 45.56 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,034 Decreased By ▼ -27.17 (-0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Federal capital witnesses rise in crimes

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has witnessed an upward trend in incidents of robbery, dacoity, snatching at gunpoint, and car lifting during the last week. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police registered over seven cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, dacoity and snatching at gunpoint, in which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees.

Motor vehicle thieves stole or snatched 10 vehicles including bikes from different parts of the city during the last week. During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Bani Gala, Koral and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

In the same period, Aabpara police station registered one case each of robbery, snatching at gunpoint, and carjacking. Sana Ullah registered a complaint with Aabpara police station that unknown robbers stole gold ornament from his house worth Rs1,500,000.

Another Muhammad Zafer lodged a complaint with Aabpara police station that the three armed persons riding a bike snatched cash and mobile from his friend at gunpoint. Auto thieves stole a bike bearing registration number AQ-354 belonging to Tahir Abbasi worth Rs18,000 from the limits of Aabpara police station.

During the last week, Bani Gala police station registered one case of robbery, a case of kidnapping, and a carjacking. Sher Muhammad registered a case with Bani Gala police station that unidentified robbers stole cash, gold ornament, and prize bond from his house.

Adeeb Zubair informed Bani Gala police station that the accused, Faisal and other kidnapped his daughter. Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration number LEJ-502 belonging to Nizakat Hussain. Similarly, Koral police registered two cases each of auto theft.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Federal capital witnesses rise in crimes

Country has provided irrefutable evidence: PM

Information minister tells media persons: Industrial sector growing despite Covid-19 impact

Goods classification, determination: FBR notifies facility of advance ruling to importers

Pakistan-Russia JCC on NSGP project planned for next month

POL products' prices may be reduced

Japan may offer corporate tax breaks to firms that digitize: NHK

Ehsaas Kifalat programme: PM approves increase in number of beneficiaries

SECP defines government debt securities

Ehsaas Programme, BISP: Cybercrime wing being set up to deal with frauds

G-B Legislative Assembly: Elections today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.