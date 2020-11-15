Federal capital witnesses rise in crimes

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has witnessed an upward trend in incidents of robbery, dacoity, snatching at gunpoint, and car lifting during the last week. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police registered over seven cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, dacoity and snatching at gunpoint, in which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees.

Motor vehicle thieves stole or snatched 10 vehicles including bikes from different parts of the city during the last week. During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Bani Gala, Koral and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

In the same period, Aabpara police station registered one case each of robbery, snatching at gunpoint, and carjacking. Sana Ullah registered a complaint with Aabpara police station that unknown robbers stole gold ornament from his house worth Rs1,500,000.

Another Muhammad Zafer lodged a complaint with Aabpara police station that the three armed persons riding a bike snatched cash and mobile from his friend at gunpoint. Auto thieves stole a bike bearing registration number AQ-354 belonging to Tahir Abbasi worth Rs18,000 from the limits of Aabpara police station.

During the last week, Bani Gala police station registered one case of robbery, a case of kidnapping, and a carjacking. Sher Muhammad registered a case with Bani Gala police station that unidentified robbers stole cash, gold ornament, and prize bond from his house.

Adeeb Zubair informed Bani Gala police station that the accused, Faisal and other kidnapped his daughter. Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration number LEJ-502 belonging to Nizakat Hussain. Similarly, Koral police registered two cases each of auto theft.

