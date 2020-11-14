Business
Johnson & Johnson, U.S. gov't expand pact to support next phase of COVID-19 vaccine R&D
- Under the agreement the company will commit approximately $604 million and the HHS Department's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million.
14 Nov 2020
Johnson & Johnson and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine candidate research and development, the company said on Saturday.
Under the agreement the company will commit approximately $604 million and the HHS Department's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will commit about $454 million to support the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial evaluating Janssen's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide, the company said in a statement.
World community can’t remain indifferent to India’s involvement in terrorism against Pakistan
Johnson & Johnson, U.S. gov't expand pact to support next phase of COVID-19 vaccine R&D
Indian PM directly monitors a RAW cell responsible for CPEC sabotage operations, reveals FM Qureshi
PTI incurred 48pc less external liabilities than PML-N: Hafeez
Indian consuls in Afghanistan have become ‘hubs of terrorism’: DG ISPR
Pakistan presents alarming evidence of Indian involvement in APS Attack
FM, DG ISPR present proof of Indian terrorism inside Pakistan in joint press conference
India is ‘consistently exhibiting rogue state behaviour'; world cannot turn a blind eye any longer: FM Qureshi
Govt to bring stringent, holistic Anti-Rape Ordinance next week, PM announces
Mega development package announced: PM brings southern Balochistan districts into sharp focus
Reuters publishes Indian Army’s fake footage from Syria as LoC crossfire; raises credibility questions
PM vows maximum funds for education sector
Read more stories
Comments