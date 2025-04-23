The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that its Executive Board meeting related to Pakistan bailout programme will proceed as planned on May 9, 2025.
“As has been announced, the Executive Board meeting for the first EFF [Extended Fund Facility] review and RSF [Resilience and Sustainable Facility] request is scheduled for May 9. The Board meeting is going to take place as planned, so there is no change,” said Mahir Binici, the IMF’s Resident Representative for Pakistan, in a statement to Business Recorder.
The statement comes a day after a Reuters report, citing its sources, said that India had asked the IMF to review loans disbursed to Pakistan as tensions between the South Asian neighbours escalated following a deadly attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
India and Pakistan have announced a raft of measures after an attack on tourists in the IIOJK last week killed 26 men and there is fear that the latest crisis between the nuclear-armed rivals could spiral into a military conflict.
Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation. India suspended a critical river water sharing treaty, and the two countries have closed their airspace to each other’s airlines.
The board of the IMF will meet on Friday, May 9, to discuss the first review of the ongoing $7 billion bailout programme as well as a new $1.3 billion arrangement under a climate resilience loan programme.
Last month, the IMF staff reached a deal with Pakistan for a new $1.3 billion arrangement and also agreed on the first review of the ongoing 37-month bailout programme.
Pending the IMF's Executive Board approval, Islamabad can unlock the $1.3 billion under a new climate resilience loan programme spanning 28 months.
It will also free $1 billion for Pakistan under the $7 billion bailout programme, which would bring those disbursements to $2 billion.
The programme is critical to the $350 billion economy, and Pakistan said it has stabilised under the bailout that helped it stave off a default threat.
NEW DELHI: India said it has banned the import of goods originating from or transiting via Pakistan as diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations flared in the wake of an attack on tourists in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month.
India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification said the ban will take effect immediately.
“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” it said.
Last month, gunmen killed at least 26 tourists in an attack on a mountain destination in the Pahalgam area of the IIOJK valley.
Six killed, dozens injured in India temple stampede
India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack, which Islamabad denies. Pakistan said it has “credible intelligence” that India intends to launch military action.
Pakistan also announced retaliatory measures that have included halting all border trade, closing its airspace to Indian carriers and expelling Indian diplomats.
It has also warned that any attempt to prevent the flow of river water promised under a decades-old treaty between the two nations would be considered an act of war.
Trade between the two nations has dwindled over the last few years.
ISLAMABAD: Reaffirming Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity, a Special Corps Commanders’ Conference declared that “any attempt to impose war will be met with a sure and decisive response.”
It was further reiterated that “Pakistan’s path to peace and development cannot be hindered by terrorism, coercion, or aggression—whether direct or through proxies.”
The conference was held under the chairmanship of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The forum conducted a comprehensive review of the regional security environment, particularly, focusing on growing tensions with India and overall regional stability.
Participants expressed deep concern over the continuing atrocities by Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), especially following the Pahalgam incident. The forum noted that Indian troops have been persistently targeting innocent civilians across the Line of Control, calling these actions inhumane and provocative.
The conference warned that Indian military’s unprovoked hostilities are increasing regional tensions and will be responded to effectively and appropriately.
The participants condemned India’s longstanding practice of manufacturing self-styled crises to achieve political and military goals. They cited the 2019 Pulwama attack—used to justify the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 in IIOJK—as a glaring example of how India attempts to alter the status quo through fabricated narratives.
According to the forum, the latest Pahalgam incident is another attempt to divert Pakistan’s attention from its western borders and ongoing economic recovery—both areas where the country is progressing decisively.
Participants also expressed serious concerns that India is using the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and deprive Pakistan of its legitimate water rights. Terming the use of water as a weapon as extremely dangerous, the forum cautioned that such actions could impact over 240 million people and destabilise the entire South Asian region.
The conference condemned the direct involvement of Indian military and intelligence agencies in orchestrating terrorism inside Pakistan, backed by undeniable evidence. These state-sponsored activities were described as blatant violations of international law and utterly unacceptable.
COAS General Asim Munir praised the Armed Forces’ unwavering professionalism, operational readiness, and morale. He emphasised the importance of maintaining vigilance across all fronts and expressed full confidence in the preparedness of all formations and strategic forces.
The forum concluded with a strong message of resolve: India’s attempts at destabilisation—whether through direct confrontation or proxy terrorism—will be thwarted with national unity, firm determination, and clear strategy.
KARACHI: In a major development that has sparked a fresh wave of controversy in India’s security establishment, Lt-Gen DS Rana, formerly Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), has been abruptly removed from his position and reassigned to the remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands — a location historically referred to as “Kala Pani” due to its harsh conditions and symbolic use for punitive exile.
According to sources within the Indian defence and intelligence community, the decision to sideline Gen Rana is being directly linked to a recent intelligence failure involving the leak of sensitive documents from the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
India arrests Northern Commander for ‘security lapse’
The leaked files, which reportedly ended up in the hands of The Resistance Front (TRF) — a group accused by India of terrorism — revealed damning information about India’s covert operations and were shared publicly, exposing alleged internal false flag strategies.
The documents, allegedly under the personal custody of Lt-Gen Rana, included operational plans and sensitive assessments related to the Pahalgam incident. The leaks not only triggered embarrassment for India at an international level but also raised serious questions about the credibility and coordination among Indian military and intelligence agencies.
NEW DELHI/KARACHI: India has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review loans disbursed to Pakistan, an Indian government source told Reuters on Friday, as tensions between the South Asian neighbours escalated following a deadly attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
India and Pakistan have announced a raft of measures after an attack on Hindu tourists in the IIOJK last week killed 26 men and there is a fear that the latest crisis between the nuclear-armed rivals could spiral into a military conflict.
India’s false propaganda against Pakistan: Diplomatic efforts to apprise the world intensified
New Delhi has identified the three attackers, including two it claims are Pakistani nationals.
Islamabad has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation. India suspended a critical river water sharing treaty and the two countries have closed their airspace to each other's airlines.
Pakistan secured a $7 billion bailout programme from the IMF last year and was granted a new $1.3 billion climate resilience loan in March.
The programme is critical to the $350 billion economy and Pakistan said it has stabilised under the bailout that helped it stave off a default threat.
India raised concerns with the IMF on its loans to Pakistan, asking for a review, a government source told Reuters without elaborating.
The IMF and India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Vance says US hopes Pakistan-India tensions don’t lead to broader regional conflict
The advisor to Pakistan’s finance minister said the IMF programme is “well on track”.
“The latest review has been done well and we are completely on track,” advisor Khurram Schehzad, told Reuters, adding that Pakistan had very productive spring meetings with financial institutions in Washington.
“We did about 70 meetings interest has been very high for investing and supporting Pakistan as the economy turns around,” Schehzad said.
IMF Executive Board to discuss Pakistan programme on May 9
The soaring tensions between the two countries has drawn global attention and calls for cooling tempers. US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that Washington hoped Pakistan would cooperate with India to hunt down Pakistan-based assailants.
WASHINGTON: US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday Washington hoped Pakistan would cooperate with India in Pahalgam attack investigations, and that India’s response to the attack does not lead to a broader regional conflict.
“Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” Vance said in an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” show.
“And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with,” Vance added.
Pahalgam attack: India’s refusal to formation of global investigation body
Vance’s comments are the closest the US government has come since the April 22 attack - in which 26 people were killed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Top US leaders, including President Donald Trump, have condemned the attack, calling it “terror” and “unconscionable,” while expressing support for India without blaming Pakistan.
India is an important US partner as Washington aims to counter China’s rising influence. Pakistan remains Washington’s ally even as its importance diminished after the 2021 US withdrawal from neighboring Afghanistan.
In recent days, Washington urged India and Pakistan to work with each other to de-escalate tensions and arrive at a “responsible solution.”
India has blamed Pakistan for the attack. Islamabad denies responsibility and is calling for a neutral probe.
The US State Department has said it was in touch with the nuclear-armed Asian neighbors at multiple levels and Secretary of State Marco Rubio held calls on Wednesday with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Hindu nationalist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to punish those responsible and Jaishankar has told Rubio that the perpetrators should be brought to justice. Pakistan says military action by India was imminent.
India’s false propaganda: Diplomatic efforts to apprise the world intensified
After the attack, India suspended a treaty regulating water-sharing, and both countries closed airspace to each other’s airlines.
They also exchanged fire across their border.
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged India and Pakistan to work with each other to de-escalate tensions after last week’s militant attack in IIOJK, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Rubio spoke separately with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday while expressing support to India in combating extremism and urging Pakistan to cooperate in probing the attack that killed more than two dozen people, the State Department said in separate statements after the calls. —Reuters
Zulfiqar Ahmad from Islamabad adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on the United States to take a more assertive role in de-escalating the situation, urging Washington to press New Delhi to act with restraint.
The push for US intervention came during a high-level phone call between Prime Minister Sharif and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio – the first official contact between Islamabad and the Trump administration since President Donald Trump took office in January.
The call, seen as diplomatically significant, followed a sharp escalation in rhetoric between the two nuclear-armed rivals.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Sharif received a call from Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday evening, during which he outlined Pakistan’s perspective on the escalating situation in South Asia and voiced concern over what he termed India’s “escalatory and provocative” actions.
At the heart of Islamabad’s concerns is what Sharif described as New Delhi’s attempt to “weaponize water” – an obvious reference to India’s handling of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).
Sharif criticized India for what he called a unilateral approach to a bilateral accord that governs water distribution between the two countries. “Water is a lifeline for 240 million people in Pakistan,” Sharif said, warning that any disruption to its flow would carry dire consequences.
In a pointed rebuke of Indian allegations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident, Sharif categorically denied any involvement, instead calling for a “transparent, credible, and neutral investigation” to determine the facts.
He warned that such accusations were aimed at derailing Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, which remain focused on combating groups such as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) – many of which, he insisted, operate from Afghan territory.
Sharif also took the opportunity to underscore Pakistan’s long-standing cooperation with the United States, describing the bilateral relationship as one rooted in over seven decades of partnership.
He highlighted counterterrorism and economic development – especially in the minerals sector – as areas ripe for further collaboration. While condemning terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations,” the prime minister reiterated the heavy toll Pakistan has paid in the global war on terror: over 90,000 lives lost and an estimated $152 billion in economic damages.
On the regional front, Sharif stressed that a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains essential to ensuring long-term stability in South Asia.
He warned that continued provocation from India risks undermining Pakistan’s domestic progress, particularly its recent economic reforms, which he claimed have begun to steer the country toward recovery.
Secretary Rubio, for his part, expressed appreciation for the candid exchange and reaffirmed the United States’ interest in promoting peace and stability across the region.
India has stalled key water-sharing treaty named Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Indian foreign ministry also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme.
It also announced to shut key land border with Pakistan.
India’s top career diplomat Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi that the border crossing at Attari-Wagah border “will be closed with immediate effect”, adding that those with valid travel documents may return before May 1.
“The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism”, Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi, apparently blaming Pakistan for the Tuesday’s attack in which twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)’s Pahalgam area.
The defence advisers in the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and asked to leave, Misri said, adding that the overall strength of the Indian high commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 from 55.
The main border crossing checkpost between the two countries will be closed with immediate effect and Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under special visas, Misri said.
Pakistan said on Wednesday that it was concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district of the IIOJK.
Earlier during the day, India’s defence minister said those who carried out and planned the Kashmir region’s worst attack on civilians in years would see a swift response.
“Those responsible and behind such an act will very soon hear our response, loud and clear,” Rajnath Singh said in a speech in New Delhi, a day after gunmen killed 26 men at a tourist hotspot in the Himalayan region.
“We won’t just reach those people who carried out the attack. We will also reach out to those who planned this from behind the scenes on our land.”
Singh did not identify those who India believes are responsible for the killings, but said that “India’s government will take every step that may be necessary and appropriate”.
OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Twenty-six people were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), police said on Wednesday, which they called the worst such attack in the country in nearly two decades.
The attack took place on Tuesday in a meadow in the Pahalgam area of the scenic, Himalayan federal territory and the dead included 25 Indians and one Nepalese national, police said.
Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning. India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also cutting short her visit to the United States and Peru “to be with our people in this difficult and tragic time”, her ministry said.
Modi held a meeting with the national security adviser, the foreign minister and other senior officials at the airport and a special security cabinet meeting had been called for 1230 GMT, a defence ministry official said.
The attack is seen as a setback to what Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have projected as a major achievement in revoking the semi-autonomous status Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed and bringing peace and development to the long-troubled Muslim-majority region.
The “Kashmir Resistance” group claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message. It expressed discontent that more than 85,000 “outsiders” had been settled in the region, spurring a “demographic change”.
In a fresh statement on Wednesday, the group said that the “individuals targeted were not ordinary tourists; instead, they were linked to and affiliated with Indian security agencies”.
“It was not a typical tourist group but rather an undercover agency tasked with research,” it said and added that the attack should “serve as a wake-up call not only for Delhi but also for those who support Delhi’s questionable strategies”.
Hundreds of security forces rushed to the Pahalgam area soon after the attack and a massive combing operation was launched in the forests there, two security sources told Reuters.
Gunmen kill dozens of civilians in IIOJK
Pakistan said on Wednesday that it was concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district the IIOJK.
“We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives,” Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said in the statement. “We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
Kashmir shutdown
On Wednesday, over a dozen local organisations called for a shutdown in the federal territory to protest against the attack on tourists, whose rising numbers have helped the local economy.
Many schools also suspended classes for the day in protest. Airlines were operating extra flights from Srinagar, the summer capital of the territory, as visitors were rushing out of the region, officials said.
The main highway connecting Srinagar to the rest of the country had been damaged by heavy rain and was shut for repairs, pushing up demand for flights, they said.
Television visuals showed tourists carrying their bags to taxis and filing out of a hotel in Srinagar.
“How can we continue our trip in such a situation?” Sameer Bhardwaj, a tourist from New Delhi, told news agency ANI. “We need to prioritise our safety. We can only travel if our minds are relaxed but everyone is tense here. So, we cannot continue to travel.”
Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu’s office said four special flights from Srinagar - two to Delhi and two to Mumbai - have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs.
“Naidu also held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and…directed (them) to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time,” it said in a statement.
India revoked Kashmir’s special status in 2019, splitting the state into two federally administered territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The move allowed local authorities to issue domicile rights to outsiders, allowing them to get jobs and buy land in the territory.
Attacks targeting tourists in Kashmir have been rare. The last deadly incident took place in June 2024 when at least nine people were killed and 33 injured after an attack caused a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to plunge into a deep gorge.