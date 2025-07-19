Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until August 24

Pakistan has extended the ban on the use of its airspace for Indian-registered aircraft for another month, according to a notification issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The restriction, which applies to all aircraft registered in India, including those operated by Indian airlines or leased from other countries, took effect from 3:20 PM on July 18 and will remain in place until 4:59 AM on August 24 (PST).

The ban also covers both civil and military aircraft that are either owned by Indian entities or leased for Indian use, the authority confirmed.

The move is part of Pakistan’s continued enforcement of a previously imposed ban following the escalation of tensions in the region earlier this year.

No official reason was cited in the latest notification.

Indian carriers will be required to reroute their flights to avoid Pakistani airspace during this period, potentially increasing flight times and fuel costs on select international routes.