BR100 Decreased By (-4.8%)
BR30 Decreased By (-6.39%)
KSE100 Decreased By (-3.16%)
KSE30 Decreased By (-3.23%)
BECO 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.12%)
BML 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-5.48%)
BOP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-9.96%)
CNERGY 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.28%)
DCL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.71%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-6.72%)
FCSC 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-13.63%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-7.28%)
FNEL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.56%)
HUMNL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.43%)
KEL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.73%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-11.56%)
MLCF 101.51 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-6.38%)
NBP 244.95 Decreased By ▼ -18.84 (-7.14%)
PACE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.45%)
PAEL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.21%)
PIAHCLA 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.91%)
PPL 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.72 (-3.37%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-9.91%)
PTC 56.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-5.4%)
SEARL 100.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.29%)
SSGC 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-8.56%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.99%)
THCCL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.12%)
TREET 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.43%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-10.01%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
Gold price drops by Rs7,000 per tola in Pakistan

  • Silver rate also decreases by Rs123 to reach Rs5,245 per tola
BR Web Desk Published November 18, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs423,662 after a decline of Rs7,000 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs363,221 after it fell by Rs6,002, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable, with the per tola rate standing at Rs430,662.

The international rate of gold declined by $70 to reach $4,013 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs123 to reach Rs5,245 per tola.

Meanwhile, international gold fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm dollar and diminished prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut next month.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $4,039.19 per ounce, as of 0131 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.9% to $4,038.60 per ounce.

