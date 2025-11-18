Gold price drops by Rs7,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs423,662 after a decline of Rs7,000 during the day.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs363,221 after it fell by Rs6,002, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable, with the per tola rate standing at Rs430,662.

The international rate of gold declined by $70 to reach $4,013 per ounce (with a premium of $20).

Meanwhile, the price of silver also decreased by Rs123 to reach Rs5,245 per tola.

Meanwhile, international gold fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm dollar and diminished prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut next month.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $4,039.19 per ounce, as of 0131 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery fell 0.9% to $4,038.60 per ounce.