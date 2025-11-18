Rice exporter Matco Foods to launch IPO of subsidiary Falak Foods

Matco Foods Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading rice exporters, announced on Tuesday it would list its wholly owned subsidiary, Falak Foods (Pvt.) Limited, as a separate legal entity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), marking a significant step in the company’s strategic restructuring and capital-raising plans.

The listed company shared the development in a filing to the PSX.

The company said the decision followed its earlier announcement on November 17, 2025, regarding the signing of a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with the subsidiary. Under that agreement, specific operations of Matco Foods were to be transferred to Falak Foods as part of a broader corporate reorganisation.

“We are pleased to inform you that, after evaluating various equity-raising options, the board has decided that the subsidiary will be listed as a separate legal entity on the exchange,” read the notice.

To move forward with the planned listing, Matco Foods’ Board of Directors approved the appointment of K-Trade Securities Limited as the consultant to the issue.

The consultant will oversee and structure the offering, which will include a proposed sale of at least 25% of Falak Foods’ shares to the public through an initial offering, according to the details.

On Monday, Matco Foods formally transferred its spice and masala packaging segment to Falak Foods (Private) Limited.

Founded as Matco Rice Processing Private Limited in 1964. Matco Foods is principally engaged in the processing and export of rice, rice protein, rice glucose, pink salt, condiments and spices, dessert mixes, etc.

The company is one of the largest rice exporters of the country, with exports of its flagship brand ‘Falak’ in over 65 countries across the globe.