BR100 Decreased By (-4.8%)
BR30 Decreased By (-6.39%)
KSE100 Decreased By (-3.16%)
KSE30 Decreased By (-3.23%)
BECO 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-5.12%)
BML 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-5.48%)
BOP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-9.96%)
CNERGY 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.28%)
DCL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.71%)
FCCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-6.72%)
FCSC 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-13.63%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-7.28%)
FNEL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.56%)
HUMNL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.43%)
KEL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.73%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-11.56%)
MLCF 101.51 Decreased By ▼ -6.92 (-6.38%)
NBP 244.95 Decreased By ▼ -18.84 (-7.14%)
PACE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.45%)
PAEL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.21%)
PIAHCLA 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.81%)
PIBTL 17.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.91%)
PPL 221.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.72 (-3.37%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-9.91%)
PTC 56.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-5.4%)
SEARL 100.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.29%)
SSGC 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-8.56%)
TELE 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-8.99%)
THCCL 56.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.12%)
TREET 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.43%)
TRG 52.16 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-10.01%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.07%)
اردو Print Edition Dollar to PKR
Startup Recorder T20 World Cup KSE-100 Gold Rates PSX Notices
World

Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in Britain

  • Portugal and parts of neighbouring Spain have faced days of extreme conditions brought on by Storm Claudia
Reuters Published November 16, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Save

LISBON: Violent weather brought on by Storm Claudia killed three people and injured dozens in Portugal, authorities there said on Saturday, while in Britain rescue workers were organising evacuations due to heavy flooding in Wales and England.

Portugal and parts of neighbouring Spain have faced days of extreme conditions brought on by Storm Claudia, which had reached parts of Britain and Ireland by Saturday.

Rescue workers found the bodies of an elderly couple inside their flooded home in Fernao Ferro, across the River Tagus from Lisbon, on Thursday.

They had apparently been sleeping and were unable to flee as the water rose during the night.

On Saturday, a tornado struck Albufeira in southern Portugal, emergency services said.

Footage shot from a distance that was posted online showed the tornado damaging and destroying caravans at a camping area, where regional civil protection commander Vitor Vaz Pinto said an 85-year-old British woman was killed.

Twenty-eight people were injured at a nearby hotel, he said, adding that two of them were in hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement on Saturday, Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed “his solidarity with the family of the victim who died” in Albufeira and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Portuguese weather service IPMA placed the entire Algarve and districts of Beja and Setubal on amber alert, its second-highest alert level.

Storm claudia causes flooding in Wales, England

In Britain, severe flooding hit the town of Monmouth and surrounding areas in southeastern Wales on Saturday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was conducting rescues, evacuations, and welfare checks.

“Storm Claudia has caused significant flooding in parts of Wales overnight, which continues to affect homes, businesses, transport and energy infrastructure,” a spokesperson for the Welsh government said.

Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll hits 114 in Philippines; storm rebuilds strength as it heads to Vietnam

Aerial footage showed widespread flooding in Monmouth, with water inundating the town centre and residential areas after a nearby river burst its banks overnight.

Natural Resources Wales has issued 11 flood warnings, four of which are severe, as well as 17 flood alerts.

In England, according to the Environment Agency’s latest update, there were 49 active flood warnings and 134 flood alerts.

Portugal River Tagus heavy flooding Storm Claudia Violent weather

Comments

200 characters

Storm Claudia kills three in Portugal, causes flooding in Britain

MoF explains external debt profile

Five terrorists eliminated in Pishin intelligence-based operation: ISPR

PM Shehbaz to leave for Qatar today to bolster economic, bilateral ties

Interloop’s Zulqarnain outlines roadmap to accelerate Pakistan’s exports

Gold per tola gains Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Reinterpretation of ITO ‘rattles’ IPPs

Abnormal temperature surge may accelerate glacial floods risk in northern Pakistan: PMD

Oil drops amid Iran nuclear talks, US tariff uncertainty

Gold climbs to 3-week high as US tariff ruling stokes uncertainty

Milk producer Ghani Dairies imports 300 high-yield heifers from Australia

Read more stories