Sri Lankan shares end little changed

Reuters Published November 14, 2025
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan shares closed largely flat on Friday, as losses in IT and consumer staples stocks offset gains across other sections.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.1% lower at 23,459.75 points.

SMB Finance was the top percentage loser on the benchmark index, down 11.1%, while Sigiriya Village Hotels was the top percentage gainer, up about 18%, on the day.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share climbed to 218.8 million shares from 167.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover declined to 5.62 billion Sri Lankan rupees (about $19 million) from 6.42 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 142.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.49 billion rupees, the data showed.

