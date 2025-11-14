BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
BOP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
CPHL 81.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 221.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
FCCL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.75%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.14%)
HUBC 211.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.45%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.1%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
MLCF 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.38%)
NBP 215.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.83%)
PIAHCLA 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
POWER 18.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.43%)
PREMA 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.41%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
PTC 36.91 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.47%)
SNGP 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.48%)
SSGC 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.01%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.16%)
TREET 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
TRG 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.79%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (11.96%)
BR100 16,968 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.93%)
BR30 54,251 Decreased By -247.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 160,935 Decreased By -1371 (-0.84%)
KSE30 48,681 Decreased By -428.9 (-0.87%)
Nov 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Oil India posts 43% fall in quarterly profit on low selling price, rising expenses

Reuters Published November 14, 2025

Indian explorer Oil India reported a 43% slump in second-quarter profit on Friday, as crude realisations, or the price at which it sells the product, declined, while higher expenses also weighed on margins.

The state-owned firm’s standalone profit, which excludes earnings from joint ventures and overseas operations, fell to 10.44 billion rupees ($118.8 million) for the quarter ended September 30 from 18.34 billion rupees last year.

The company’s crude oil price realisation slid 14% to $68.19 per barrel, from $79.33 per barrel a year ago.

While fuel demand in India, the world’s third biggest oil importer and consumer, rose for two out of the three months in the July-September quarter, the company’s revenue from operations fell 1.1% on-year to 54.57 billion rupees.

Indian Oil Corp will not completely avoid Russian crude purchases, exec says

Prices of global brent crude oil were down 0.25% in the quarter.

The company’s total expenses also jumped about 22% to 49.7 billion rupees, while operating margin for the quarter shrunk to 13.69% from 30.43% a year earlier.

Oil India’s shares dropped 4.7% during the July-September quarter, while larger peer ONGC fell nearly 2%.

India Oil India

Comments

200 characters
Maj Arif (R) Nov 14, 2025 09:05pm
Inshallah
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Oil India posts 43% fall in quarterly profit on low selling price, rising expenses

Selling engulfs bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 750 points

Pakistan clears Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company-led consortium to operate offshore block

Vitol, Cnergyico make Pakistan’s biggest single delivery of marine fuel

Faisal Rathore takes oath as new AJK prime minister

Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Govt greenlights key grants for security, defence and structural reforms

CCP clears acquisition of Total System by Fidelity Information Services

Tri-nation series: Pakistan opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

Hasan Nawaz returns to T20I tri-series squad after Samad’s injury

Aurangzeb holds strategic briefing with Dialog delegation

Read more stories