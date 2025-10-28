BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
BOP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.58%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.75%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
DGKC 234.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.17%)
FCCL 53.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.49%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.74%)
GCIL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.8%)
HUBC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.71%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.96%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.26%)
MLCF 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.07%)
NBP 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.01%)
PREMA 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PTC 36.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.7%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
TRG 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.98%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
BR100 16,699 Decreased By -320.3 (-1.88%)
BR30 52,845 Decreased By -1325.8 (-2.45%)
KSE100 159,911 Decreased By -2252.4 (-1.39%)
KSE30 48,788 Decreased By -630.2 (-1.28%)
Business & Finance

Indian Oil Corp will not completely avoid Russian crude purchases, exec says

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2025 04:17pm

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corp the country’s top refiner, will not completely discontinue buying Russian crude, a top company executive said on Tuesday.

“We are absolutely not going to discontinue (buying Russian crude) as long as we are complying with the sanctions. Russian crude is not sanctioned. It is the entities and the shipping lines which have got sanctions,” Anuj Jain, director of finance, said in a post earnings analyst call.

India’s IOC buys sweet crude for November delivery, sources say

“If somebody comes to me with a non-sanctioned entity, and the cap is being complied with, and the shipping is okay, then I will continue to buy it,” he said.

