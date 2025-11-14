BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
BOP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.4%)
CPHL 81.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
DCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 221.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.2%)
FCCL 53.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.75%)
FFL 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
GCIL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.14%)
HUBC 211.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.45%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.1%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.8%)
MLCF 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.38%)
NBP 215.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-0.9%)
PAEL 52.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.83%)
PIAHCLA 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.77%)
POWER 18.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.43%)
PREMA 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.41%)
PRL 36.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.37%)
PTC 36.91 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.47%)
SNGP 120.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.48%)
SSGC 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.01%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.16%)
TREET 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.39%)
TRG 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.79%)
WTL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (11.96%)
BR100 16,968 Decreased By -158.6 (-0.93%)
BR30 54,251 Decreased By -247.2 (-0.45%)
KSE100 160,935 Decreased By -1371 (-0.84%)
KSE30 48,681 Decreased By -428.9 (-0.87%)
Nov 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s central bank announces relief measures for exporters hit by US tariff

Reuters Published November 14, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s central bank announced relief measures on Friday for businesses impacted by the recent hike in US tariffs, including a moratorium on all term loans to be paid by exporters that are due between September 1 and December 31, 2025.

The new U.S. tariffs, including a 25% punitive levy over New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases, raised duties to as high as 50%, impacting businesses across sectors such as garments, jewellery, leather goods and chemicals.

Among other key measures, the Reserve Bank of India also permitted the country’s exporters to repatriate earnings from their shipments in 15 months instead of the existing timeline of 9 months, to provide more flexibility for businesses in negotiating future contracts with overseas buyers.

Other measures include raising the maximum credit period for export loans disbursed until March 31, 2026 to 450 days from 270 days and easing limits for shipment of goods to three years from the date of receipt of advance payment from the current time frame of one year.

“Reserve Bank has taken the following measures with a view to mitigate the impact of trade disruptions on exports arising on account of global headwinds,” the RBI said in a circular.

India’s central bank resumes debt buying after 6 months, pulls down yields

These measures will come into force with immediate effect, RBI said.

The RBI had previously allowed such deferments of loan repayments and extensions in repatriation timelines for exporters, especially in 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

India’s central government had approved spending 450.6 billion rupees ($5.1 billion) on support for exporters on Wednesday, including 200 billion rupees in credit guarantees on bank loans.

The country’s merchandise exports to the U.S., India’s largest market, fell nearly 12% year-on-year to $5.43 billion in September, after the 50% tariffs took effect in late August, with engineering goods shipments down about 10%.

Tariffs US tariffs Trump tariffs India tariff

Comments

200 characters

India’s central bank announces relief measures for exporters hit by US tariff

Selling engulfs bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 750 points

Pakistan clears Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company-led consortium to operate offshore block

Vitol, Cnergyico make Pakistan’s biggest single delivery of marine fuel

Faisal Rathore takes oath as new AJK prime minister

Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Govt greenlights key grants for security, defence and structural reforms

CCP clears acquisition of Total System by Fidelity Information Services

Tri-nation series: Pakistan opt to bowl against Zimbabwe

Hasan Nawaz returns to T20I tri-series squad after Samad’s injury

Aurangzeb holds strategic briefing with Dialog delegation

Read more stories