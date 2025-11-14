BML 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.64%)
Customs seizes misdeclared Chinese salt worth Rs20.5mn in Karachi

  • Samples forwarded for laboratory testing.
  • Legal action initiated under the Customs Act, 1969
BR Web Desk Published November 14, 2025
Customs seizes misdeclared Chinese salt worth Rs20.5mn in Karachi

Pakistan Customs has seized 20,000 kilograms of Chinese salt, valued at Rs20.5 million, after officials detected a misdeclared consignment at a storage facility near Walika Chowrangi, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Friday.

According to the FBR, the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement conducted a targeted raid at A-One Godown following intelligence reports. Officers inspected Shed No. 9, operated by M/s United Traders, where several bags labelled as citric acid were recovered.

The department said initial checks showed that a significant portion of the consignment actually contained Chinese salt (monosodium glutamate), identified through its smell and texture, while the remaining bags held genuine citric acid.

SFA Hyderabad recovers 102 packets of Chinese Salt

The custodian presented Goods Declaration No. GWRI-HC-1444-10-11-2025, declaring the entire shipment as citric acid imported from Iran. A detailed examination later confirmed the misdeclaration, leading to the seizure of 800 bags of Chinese salt and 100 bags of citric acid, each weighing 25kg.

Customs officials shifted the seized material to a secure warehouse, and samples have been forwarded for laboratory testing. Legal action has been initiated under the Customs Act, 1969.

The FBR said the operation reflected Pakistan Customs’ ongoing efforts to curb smuggling and prevent revenue losses to the national exchequer.

Customs seizes misdeclared Chinese salt worth Rs20.5mn in Karachi

