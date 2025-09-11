BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
SFA Hyderabad recovers 102 packets of Chinese Salt

Recorder Report Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 07:21am

HYDERABAD: On the directions of the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Food, Abdul Jabbar Khan, and Director General Sindh Food Authority Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, a raid was conducted near Hatri Bypass, Hyderabad. The raid was led by Deputy Director (Operations) Sindh Food Authority Fida Hussain in collaboration with SHO Hatri Police Station.

During the raid, 102 MSG packets (Monosodium Glutamate, commonly known as “Chinese Salt”) were recovered from the premises and a truck bearing no. T-7564 was also impounded.

The recovered stock was being stored and distributed without authorization and in violation of Sindh Food Authority Act, 2016, and relevant regulations.

The recovered material was seized on the spot in the presence of Sindh Police officials, and a proper seizure memo was prepared. The violators fled the scene upon arrival of the raiding team; however, further investigation has been initiated with the assistance of the Police.

The seized items have been taken in the official custody of Sindh Food Authority for further legal action as per prescribed rules and regulations.

On this occasion, while talking, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso said that the actions would be continuing against those who violated SFA Act.

