Govt likely to table 27th Amendment in Senate on November 7

The federal government is set to introduce the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Senate on November 7 as part of its push for broader constitutional reforms, Aaj News reported on Tuesday, citing official sources.

According to the report, discussions on the proposed amendment will take place in both houses of Parliament on Friday and Saturday (Nov 7-8). The bill is expected to be referred to the relevant standing committee following its presentation, with a possible approval date of November 10.

Sources said the ongoing Senate session would continue over the weekend and is scheduled to conclude on November 14.

‘No parachute amendment’: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the Senate that the government itself was bringing the 27th Amendment, rejecting claims that it had been externally driven or a “parachute amendment.”

Proposed 27th Amendment: PML-N engages in talks with allies

He said the amendment would be introduced in accordance with the Constitution and in consultation with all coalition partners.

“We have already reached an understanding with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on one major point, while consultations with other allies are continuing,” he said.

Dar proposed that the amendment should first be tabled in the Senate, adding that the suggestion had already been shared with the law minister. He said a parliamentary committee would also be formed to review the reforms, ensuring input from all stakeholders before the final draft is approved.

“The government will present the final version transparently before Parliament,” he assured, adding that the amendment aimed to reinforce democratic continuity in line with past milestones such as the abolition of Article 58(2)(b).

Rejecting speculation of external influence, Dar said: “This is a government-led initiative — not a parachute amendment. We are committed to strengthening the parliamentary system.”

PM Shehbaz seeks President Zardari’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

Commenting on the appointment of the leader of the opposition, Dar said the matter rested with the Senate chairman. “The leader of the opposition is chosen by a majority, not through speeches,” he remarked, urging an early decision on the issue.

He also called for professionalism in parliamentary affairs, saying that tearing papers or creating disturbances on the floor did not reflect responsible conduct.

Dar emphasised that the government would not rush the amendment process and that every party would have an opportunity to express its views. “We must collectively strengthen Parliament, and the government will fully follow the parliamentary process,” he said.

The deputy prime minister also referred to his participation in a recent meeting on Gaza and welcomed PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s statement on the issue, saying national unity was vital in the current context.