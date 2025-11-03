BML 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz seeks President Zardari’s support for 27th Amendment: Bilawal

  • PMLN delegation headed by PM Shehbaz calls on the president and Bilawal Bhutto
BR Web Desk Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 02:44pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that a delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought the PPP’s support for the approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

In a post on X, Bilawal said that a delegation headed by the PM had called on President Asif Ali and him.

He further said that the proposal included setting up constitutional court, executive magistrates, transfer of judges.

The proposal also included the removal of protection of provincial share in National Finance Commission and amendments to Article 243 of the Constitution, which pertains to the command of armed forces.

The former foreign minister said that the PPP’s CEC will be held on November 6 upon the president’s return from Doha to decide party policy.

After passing the 26th Constitutional Amendment last year, the government had been planning to table another amendment, colloquially known as the 27th Amendment, aimed at reforming local governments and “addressing issues skipped in previous legislation”.

However, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voiced strong opposition to the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, accusing the ruling coalition of eroding judicial independence and centralising power within the executive.

