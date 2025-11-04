BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CPHL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.74%)
DCL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.28%)
FCCL 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.15%)
FFL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.81%)
HUBC 219.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 96.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
NBP 225.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.67%)
PAEL 52.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.98%)
PIAHCLA 25.56 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
PIBTL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
POWER 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.26%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.2%)
PREMA 42.35 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.14%)
PRL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.99%)
PTC 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.38%)
SNGP 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.35%)
SSGC 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.41%)
TELE 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.15%)
TPLP 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.88%)
TREET 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.6%)
TRG 81.56 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 16,976 Decreased By -178 (-1.04%)
BR30 53,768 Decreased By -801.4 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
Business & Finance

India’s SBI raises loan growth outlook to 12-14% for FY26 on central bank reforms, tax cuts

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 07:28pm

State Bank of India is raising its loan growth target for the ongoing fiscal, boosted by the central bank’s recent credit reforms and the government’s slashing of consumption taxes, chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said on Tuesday.

“(RBI’s measures) are definitely credit accretive…We are revising our (loan growth) guidance from 11%…to 12 to 14% now (for the fiscal year),” Setty said at SBI’s earnings press conference.

The country’s largest lender by assets reported net profit rose 10% to 201.6 billion rupees ($2.29 billion) for the three months ended September 30, largely on the back of the 45.93-billion-rupee gain it made from the sale of its stake in Yes Bank.

SBI’s gross advances grew 12.7% and total deposits rose 9.27%.

Earlier this month, the regulator allowed banks to fund acquisitions and raised the cap on loans for buying shares at initial public offerings, as part of a raft of measures to boost bank lending in the world’s fifth-largest economy.

“We know corporates very well and I don’t think (acquisition financing) will be new to us,” Setty said, adding that SBI may collaborate with foreign lenders to grow this portfolio.

SBI’s profit rises on Yes Bank stake sale, margins expand sequentially

India also slashed taxes on hundreds of consumer items ranging from soaps to small cars, effective September 22, to spur domestic demand.

The bank has already logged increased demand in some categories of consumption loans, including a “phenomenal pickup” in automobile loans in October after the tax cut announcement.

“We believe that there will be sustained consumption demand, which gives an opportunity for us particularly in the retail, agriculture, and micro, small, and medium enterprises segments,” Setty said.

Growth in SBI’s loan book is seen as an indicator of broader economic trends in the country.

Corporate loans have picked up for SBI after several quarters of slowdown, with the lender expecting double-digit growth in the segment in the second half of the year, Setty said.

Corporate loans grew 7.1%, while retail advances jumped 15.1% in the September quarter.

SBI’s net interest income rose 3.3% year-on-year to 429.84 billion rupees, above estimates of 419.73 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Its domestic net interest margin (NIM) contracted 18 basis points year-on-year, but expanded 7 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.09%.

India State Bank of India SBI

