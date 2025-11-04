BML 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.37%)
BOP 34.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.63%)
CNERGY 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
CPHL 84.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
DGKC 218.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.47%)
FCCL 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.21%)
FFL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
GCIL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.53%)
HUBC 219.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.36%)
KEL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.22%)
MLCF 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
NBP 225.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-1.46%)
PAEL 52.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.77%)
PIBTL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
POWER 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.15%)
PPL 185.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.16%)
PREMA 42.39 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.24%)
PRL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.29%)
PTC 37.11 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.83%)
SNGP 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.35%)
SSGC 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.29%)
TELE 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.32%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.98%)
TREET 32.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.88%)
TRG 81.82 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.25%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 17,002 Decreased By -152.6 (-0.89%)
BR30 53,852 Decreased By -716.7 (-1.31%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBI’s profit rises on Yes Bank stake sale, margins expand sequentially

Reuters Published 04 Nov, 2025 04:46pm

State Bank of India the country’s largest lender by assets, reported a higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday, aided by proceeds from its stake sale in Yes Bank, while its lending margin expanded sequentially.

The state-run bank’s net profit rose to 201.6 billion rupees ($2.29 billion) for the three months ended September 30, from 183.31 billion rupees a year earlier.

In September, the lender completed a 13.2% stake sale in Yes Bank to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation for 88.89 billion rupees.

On account of the transaction, SBI recorded a one-time profit of 45.93 billion rupees for the quarter, boosting its bottom line.

While analysts expected margin contraction and tepid loan growth to hurt overall earnings in the banking sector, Indian lenders have seen a gradual pickup in credit demand in July-September after some quarters of slowdown.

They are expected to see robust credit growth in the second half of the current fiscal year, boosted by recent tax cuts.

Indian shares drop as broader profit booking dampens earnings optimism

SBI’s net interest income rose 3.3% year-on-year to 429.84 billion rupees, beating the analyst average estimate of 419.73 billion rupees, as per data compiled by LSEG.

Its domestic net interest margin (NIM) contracted 18 basis points year-on-year, but expanded 7 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 3.09%.

Indian lenders faced margin pressure in the first two quarters of the fiscal year that began April 1, due to the central bank’s interest rate cuts. Banks tend to pass on lower rates to borrowers faster than they adjust deposit rates, weighing on profitability.

Analysts said that NIM has bottomed out for Indian banks in the second quarter, expecting an expansion in margins for the second half of the year.

SBI’s gross advances grew 12.7%, while total deposits rose 9.27% in the quarter.

Lenders, such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have also posted strong credit growth in the quarter ended September.

SBI’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.73%, compared with 1.83% in the previous quarter.

India SBI

Comments

200 characters

SBI’s profit rises on Yes Bank stake sale, margins expand sequentially

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes, seeks to renegotiate Qatar supplies

Rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PIA says ‘illegal’ engineers’ strike aimed at sabotaging privatization push

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Pakistan send South Africa into bat in first ODI

At least 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Customs intensify crackdown as silver smuggling surges amid global price hike

Pakistan eyes maritime link with Romania to access European markets, boost blue economy

Read more stories