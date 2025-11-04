BML 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.49%)
BOP 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CPHL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.74%)
DCL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
DGKC 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.28%)
FCCL 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.15%)
FFL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.21%)
GCIL 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.81%)
HUBC 219.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.56%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 96.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.26%)
NBP 225.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.67%)
PAEL 52.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.98%)
PIAHCLA 25.56 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.2%)
PIBTL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
POWER 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.26%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.2%)
PREMA 42.35 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.14%)
PRL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.99%)
PTC 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.38%)
SNGP 122.70 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.35%)
SSGC 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-4.41%)
TELE 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.15%)
TPLP 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.88%)
TREET 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.6%)
TRG 81.56 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.08%)
BR100 16,976 Decreased By -178 (-1.04%)
BR30 53,768 Decreased By -801.4 (-1.47%)
KSE100 161,282 Decreased By -1521.4 (-0.93%)
KSE30 48,995 Decreased By -502.4 (-1.01%)
Nov 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC suspends Haris Rauf for two matches for Code of Conduct breach

BR Web Desk Published November 4, 2025 Updated November 4, 2025 07:18pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Pakistan’s speedster Haris Rauf for two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) after he was found guilty of breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct.

According to an ICC press release, the fast bowler accumulated four demerit points within 24 months, following multiple breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2025.

The ICC confirmed on Tuesday that the disciplinary actions stemmed from incidents during the India-Pakistan encounters on September 14, 21, and 28, 2025. Hearings were conducted by members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

In the September 14 group-stage clash, Match Referee Richie Richardson found Rauf guilty of a breach of Article 2.21, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 percent of his match fee and received two demerit points.

‘6-0 will haunt India till doomsday,’ says Khawaja Asif as Haris Rauf trolls India

India’s Suryakumar Yadav was also fined 30 percent of his fee for the same offence, while Pakistan’s S. Farhan received an official warning and one demerit point.

On September 21, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was cleared of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which concerns the use of obscene or offensive gestures, after a hearing led by Match Referee Andy Pycroft.

During the Asia Cup final on September 28, India’s Jasprit Bumrah accepted a charge under Article 2.21 and received an official warning along with one demerit point. Haris Rauf, meanwhile, was again found guilty of the same offence by Match Referee Richie Richardson, leading to another fine of 30 percent of his match fee and two additional demerit points.

With these two new points, Rauf’s total reached four demerit points within a two-year window, triggering an automatic conversion to two suspension points under ICC regulations. As a result, he will miss Pakistan’s first two ODIs against South Africa on November 4 and 6, 2025.

According to ICC guidelines, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points. Four or more demerit points within 24 months are converted into suspension points, with two suspension points equating to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or T20Is.

Demerit points remain on a player’s record for 24 months before being expunged.

Icc PCB Haris Rauf Asia Cup ICC code of conduct 6 0 gesture

Comments

200 characters

ICC suspends Haris Rauf for two matches for Code of Conduct breach

Blue economy a ‘game changer’ with $100bn potential for Pakistan: Aurangzeb

Pakistan cancels Eni LNG cargoes, seeks to renegotiate Qatar supplies

Weaponisation of water cannot, will not succeed, says Zardari

Rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Bosch’s late surge lifts South Africa to 263 all out in first ODI against Pakistan

Gold price per tola sheds Rs3,500 in Pakistan

PIA says ‘illegal’ engineers’ strike aimed at sabotaging privatization push

DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

ECP announces schedule for NA-18 Haripur by-election

Read more stories