ICC suspends Haris Rauf for two matches for Code of Conduct breach

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended Pakistan’s speedster Haris Rauf for two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) after he was found guilty of breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct.

According to an ICC press release, the fast bowler accumulated four demerit points within 24 months, following multiple breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct during the Asia Cup 2025.

The ICC confirmed on Tuesday that the disciplinary actions stemmed from incidents during the India-Pakistan encounters on September 14, 21, and 28, 2025. Hearings were conducted by members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

In the September 14 group-stage clash, Match Referee Richie Richardson found Rauf guilty of a breach of Article 2.21, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 percent of his match fee and received two demerit points.

India’s Suryakumar Yadav was also fined 30 percent of his fee for the same offence, while Pakistan’s S. Farhan received an official warning and one demerit point.

On September 21, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was cleared of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which concerns the use of obscene or offensive gestures, after a hearing led by Match Referee Andy Pycroft.

During the Asia Cup final on September 28, India’s Jasprit Bumrah accepted a charge under Article 2.21 and received an official warning along with one demerit point. Haris Rauf, meanwhile, was again found guilty of the same offence by Match Referee Richie Richardson, leading to another fine of 30 percent of his match fee and two additional demerit points.

With these two new points, Rauf’s total reached four demerit points within a two-year window, triggering an automatic conversion to two suspension points under ICC regulations. As a result, he will miss Pakistan’s first two ODIs against South Africa on November 4 and 6, 2025.

According to ICC guidelines, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points. Four or more demerit points within 24 months are converted into suspension points, with two suspension points equating to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or T20Is.

Demerit points remain on a player’s record for 24 months before being expunged.