BML 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BOP 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
CNERGY 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
CPHL 98.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.97%)
DCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.17%)
DGKC 262.50 Increased By ▲ 9.50 (3.75%)
FCCL 59.91 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.2%)
FFL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
HUBC 235.10 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (2.5%)
KEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.65%)
MLCF 109.80 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.16%)
NBP 190.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.8%)
PAEL 54.99 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
PIBTL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
POWER 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.12%)
PPL 211.98 Increased By ▲ 8.67 (4.26%)
PREMA 46.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
PRL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.41%)
PTC 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
SNGP 137.05 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.51%)
SSGC 43.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.01%)
TREET 28.51 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (4.47%)
TRG 77.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (7.39%)
BR100 16,901 Increased By 355.8 (2.15%)
BR30 55,500 Increased By 826.2 (1.51%)
KSE100 162,257 Increased By 2976.9 (1.87%)
KSE30 49,723 Increased By 1064.7 (2.19%)
Sep 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

ICC fines Haris, Suryakumar for code of conduct breaches

BR Web Desk Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 06:50pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed fines on Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf and India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav for breaching the code of conduct during the Asia Cup, while issuing a warning to Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan.

According to Indian media reports, Haris was fined 30 percent of his match fee for making repeated hand gestures towards the crowd during the Pakistan-India clash.

He was also cautioned against similar conduct in the future. Farhan escaped a fine but was warned after celebrating his half-century by mimicking a gun gesture with his bat. Both players were found guilty of committing Level 1 offences.

India-Pakistan to clash in first Asia Cup final

The ICC also penalised Yadav, slapping him with a 30 percent fine for making a political reference during the post-match presentation after India’s win over Pakistan in the group stage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had formally complained to the ICC, calling for action against Yadav’s remarks.

During the disciplinary hearing, Haris defended his “0-6” hand signal, arguing it carried no derogatory meaning.

Farhan warned

Farhan, meanwhile, explained to the match referee that his celebration was a cultural expression, noting that similar gestures had been made by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the past. The referee acknowledged his explanation but cautioned him to exercise greater care in the future.

The incident drew sharp reactions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which filed complaints against the Pakistani players despite their team’s victory.

The two arch-rivals are set to meet again, for the third time in two weeks, in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday.

Icc BCCI Haris Rauf Asia Cup T20 Suryakumar Yadav Asia Cup Asia Cup final Sahibzada Farhan

Comments

200 characters

ICC fines Haris, Suryakumar for code of conduct breaches

PM Shehbaz addresses 80th session of UNGA

KSE-100 settles above 162,000 level as PM Shehbaz meets Trump in Washington

University of Karachi revokes IHC judge Tariq Jahangiri’s law degree

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Pakistan forms joint group to cement role as ‘bridge’ linking Gulf, China

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Saeed Ghani loses local govt, Ali Rashid gets IT ministry as Sindh cabinet reshuffles

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advance mediation for peace

Pakistan’s Beco Steel eyes $22mn export orders after successful Hong Kong shipment

Read more stories