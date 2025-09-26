ICC fines Haris, Suryakumar for code of conduct breaches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed fines on Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf and India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav for breaching the code of conduct during the Asia Cup, while issuing a warning to Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan.

According to Indian media reports, Haris was fined 30 percent of his match fee for making repeated hand gestures towards the crowd during the Pakistan-India clash.

He was also cautioned against similar conduct in the future. Farhan escaped a fine but was warned after celebrating his half-century by mimicking a gun gesture with his bat. Both players were found guilty of committing Level 1 offences.

The ICC also penalised Yadav, slapping him with a 30 percent fine for making a political reference during the post-match presentation after India’s win over Pakistan in the group stage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had formally complained to the ICC, calling for action against Yadav’s remarks.

During the disciplinary hearing, Haris defended his “0-6” hand signal, arguing it carried no derogatory meaning.

Farhan warned

Farhan, meanwhile, explained to the match referee that his celebration was a cultural expression, noting that similar gestures had been made by MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the past. The referee acknowledged his explanation but cautioned him to exercise greater care in the future.

The incident drew sharp reactions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which filed complaints against the Pakistani players despite their team’s victory.

The two arch-rivals are set to meet again, for the third time in two weeks, in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday.