Pakistan overcome late scare to win first ODI against South Africa

Pakistan held their nerve in a tense finish to clinch a hard-fought three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first ODI at the Iqbal Stadium, marking the return of international cricket to the venue after more than 17 years.

Chasing 264, Pakistan appeared in firm control when Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Salman Agha (62) were at the crease. Their composed 91-run stand steadied the innings after early setbacks and seemed to have set Pakistan on course for a comfortable win. But, as has often been the case in recent thrillers, the script took a dramatic turn.

Once Rizwan fell to Corbin Bosch in the 39th over, South Africa clawed their way back into contention. Hussain Talat provided a quick 22 off 25 balls in support of Salman, but his dismissal sparked a collapse. Salman Agha’s well-crafted innings ended soon after, and within a few overs, Pakistan tumbled from 241 for 5 to 263 for 8, just one hit away from the target.

With tension thick in the Faisalabad night air, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, on his ODI captaincy debut, kept his composure to see his team home in the final over, sealing victory with two balls to spare.

First innings

Earlier, South Africa’s innings unfolded in a strikingly similar pattern: a brisk start, a middle-order wobble, and a late recovery.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (57) and Quinton de Kock (63) gave their side a strong opening stand of 98 before Pakistan’s bowlers turned the tide.

Naseem Shah (3 for 40) and Abrar Ahmed (3 for 53) were the key architects of the comeback, supported by Saim Ayub (2 for 39) and Mohammad Nawaz (1 for 45), as South Africa were bowled out for 263 in 49.1 overs.

Despite a few nervy moments, Pakistan’s blend of youth and experience held firm when it mattered most. The victory was more than just a win; it was a triumphant homecoming for Faisalabad cricket and a perfect start to Shaheen Afridi’s leadership era.

Toss

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa.

With this series, international cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years. The other two matches will be played on November 6 and 8 at the same venue — Iqbal Stadium.

The last international match at the Iqbal Stadium was played on April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in an ODI. The historic venue has hosted 16 ODIs to date, including four World Cup matches — one in 1987 and three in 1996.

Pakistan have featured in 12 ODIs at this ground, winning nine and losing three. South Africa, on the other hand, have played five ODIs here, winning two and losing three. Across all ODIs between the two sides, Pakistan and South Africa have met 87 times, with Pakistan winning 34 and South Africa winning 52. In Pakistan, both teams have won eight matches each out of 16.

In Faisalabad, Pakistan and South Africa have contested in three ODIs. Pakistan have won on two occasions (in 1994 and 2007), while South Africa secured victory in one (2003).

This ODI series follows a competitive Test and T20I series, where the two-match Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while Pakistan claimed the T20I series 2-1.

Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is leading Pakistan for the first time in ODIs.

In the current Pakistan squad, among batters, Babar Azam has scored 744 runs in 15 matches, while in the bowling unit, Shaheen has 25 scalps to his name from 13 outings.