DPM Dar launches Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday launched Pakistan’s first Google Chromebook assembly line.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the launch in Islamabad, FM Dar described it as a momentous occasion in Pakistan’s digital journey. He said localising the assembly of chromebooks will make access to digital tools affordable and inclusive particularly in the education sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Beyond education, this initiative holds great economic significance, emphasising this marks an industrial milestone laying the ground for jobs, supply chain development and future technology exports,” he said.

The deputy prime minister said Google’s decision to open a local office in Pakistan was not just symbolic, it was a moment for national pride and powerful endorsement of our country’s digital potential.

CM says supports establishment of Google Chromebooks factory in Punjab

It represented a strategic milestone having far reaching implications for the digital economy, the innovation eco-system and global investor confidence, he said, adding said Google’s local presence would bring it closer to Pakistan’s startups and entrepreneurs, enabling direct collaboration, capacity building and greater access to global platforms.

He mentioned that under a strategic memorandum of understanding, both Pakistan and Google will collaborate to provide skills training to 100,000 developers nationwide. He said together we will also advance localized AI-powered solutions such as Android services for public safety.

Dar said the government remained committed to creating an environment where global technology leaders could invest, collaborate and establish a sustainable local presence.

“Our policy is aimed at making Pakistan a regional hub for technology development backed by regulatory framework that supports innovation and encourages investment,” he said.

He said it was also on Pakistan’s agenda to rationalise the tax structure and reduce it to a reasonable level.

In her remarks on the occasion, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima termed the launch of Chromebook assembly line as a transformative step saying it brings together technology, manufacturing and education. She expressed the commitment to continue the digital journey at a fast pace.