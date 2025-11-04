CM says supports establishment of Google Chromebooks factory in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met a high-level delegation from Google for Education and Tech Valley, led by Kevin Kalis, Global Director of Google for Education and Umar Farooq CEO of Tech Valley, and assured full support to establish a Google Chromebooks manufacturing factory in Punjab to boost technology-driven education and local IT infrastructure in the province.

During the meeting, the delegation members briefed the CM on Google’s educational technology projects and announced plans to introduce three major software solutions in the upcoming Google Chromebooks. These software solutions include an “Artificial Intelligence Toolkit,” “AI Gemini” to enhance digital learning and creative exploration among students, the “Read Along” software to support English language learning, the “Canva” application to promote design thinking and creativity.

The delegation members briefed the CM that over 2,000 teachers in public schools have already been trained by Google for education, with more training sessions underway to up skill additional educators across the province. The Google for Education delegation lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visionary leadership, particularly her focus on modern education and IT empowerment for girls. They described CM vision for technology-enabled learning as inspiring and forward-looking.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed her government’s commitment to integrating information technology into basic education and emphasized that transforming Punjab into an Artificial Intelligence hub remains a key priority. She noted, “We are committed to making information technology an essential part of education.” She highlighted that establishing a Chromebook manufacturing facility in Punjab will strengthen our digital infrastructure and help equip our students with the skills needed in future.

She assured complete facilitation and Punjab government’s support for establishing Google’s proposed Chromebook factory project in Punjab, and appreciated Google for Education’s ongoing collaboration in promoting information technology and digital literacy in Punjab.

